Don Giovanni, the original fuccboi, kicks off Michigan Opera Theatre's season

click to enlarge Courtesy of MOT

Think of Don Giovanni as the original fuccboi — a womanizer whose pursuit of sex eventually lands him in trouble. Though the tale of Giovanni exists in many forms (it was adapted to the modern day in the 2013 filmstarring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also served as writer and director), arguably the most famous version is an 18th-century opera with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.Michigan Opera Theatre kicks off its opera season with this time-tested version, featuring Daniel Okulitch in the title role, Ellie Dehn as Donna Anna, Nicole Cabell as Donna Elvira, and Matthew Burns as Leporello, and is conducted by Christopher Allen. It’s sung in Italian with English supertitles, and MOT will offer a free opera talk an hour before the performance.