The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Scene

New exhibition at Irwin House Gallery reflects on Detroit history — and what it means for the future

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge Darin Darby, Route To My Past, mixed media on board. - COURTESY OF IRWIN HOUSE GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Irwin House Gallery
  • Darin Darby, Route To My Past, mixed media on board.
Is Detroit a comeback city? Or does it take more than another Starbucks and a streetcar to bring a city back from the brink of destruction? While the global conversation toggles between these polarizing narratives, one thing remains true: all eyes are on Detroit.

But what does that mean for its future and the future of its people? Detroit Future History will display works from more than 15 artists, all of whom have additional perspectives of the city’s past, present, and, in some cases, projections of the future. Brian Nickson, Jon DeBoer, Kathleen Rashid, Melissa Vize, Damon Chamblis, Darin Darby, and Jeni Wheeler are among the featured artists, along with artist-in-residence John Sims, who will display an interactive oral-history inspired by his childhood neighborhood. Work will be on display through January 5.

Opening reception begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Irwin House Gallery; 2351 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-932-7690; irwinhousegallery.org. Event is free.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Detroit Future History: Opening reception @ Irwin House Gallery

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. Free

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kanye West looking for Detroit singers for upcoming 'Sunday Service' Read More

  2. We interviewed comedian Eric Andre on 9/11. What could go wrong? Read More

  3. ‘Evil Dead’ daddy Bruce Campbell returns to metro Detroit for evening of storytelling Read More

  4. Detroit is the perfect host for re:publica, Europe's largest annual internet conference Read More

  5. Horoscopes (Sept. 25-Oct. 1) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...