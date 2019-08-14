37th annual African World Festival returns to Detroit for free 3-day celebration

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History



The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is hosting the 37th annual African World Festival on Aug. 16-18. Sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund, Wayne State University, and more, the free event celebrates African diasporic culture.

The festival will include a variety of food and shopping, featuring over 125 vendors representing 8 different countries and 15 different U.S. states. Vendor booths will be set up on Brush and Farnsworth streets and will provide a unique shopping experience for attendees.

Guest will be entertained with live music by the likes of Freddie Jackson, The Clark Sisters, and Kalakuta, among others. The festival also offers specified children’s activities, live drum and dance performances, and a Detroit Rocks the Runway Fashion Show.

Visitors can also visit AWF’s college fair and check out a number of local colleges and universities, as well as prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The Wright Museum will be open for it’s normal hours during the event.

The festival will begin at 4 p.m. on Aug. 16 with an opening ceremony, and will last through Aug. 18.