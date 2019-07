Wendy Williams and friends head to Detroit's Music Hall

click to enlarge lev radin / Shutterstock.com

More than your favorite reaction GIF , Wendy Williams is vulnerable, vivacious, and the reigning queen of spilled tea. The 55-year-old radio personality,bestselling author, and host offor 11 years running is — even amid a public and emotional divorce and a televised admission of her recent decision to seek sobriety for a decade-long addiction to cocaine — still a compelling storyteller and over-sharer. Williams, who is the subject of a forthcoming Lifetime biopic , will headline an evening of “comedy and truth” along with some special comedic guests to help the glamazon air grievances and take names.

