The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Scene

Wendy Williams and friends head to Detroit's Music Hall

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge LEV RADIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • lev radin / Shutterstock.com
More than your favorite reaction GIF, Wendy Williams is vulnerable, vivacious, and the reigning queen of spilled tea. The 55-year-old radio personality, New York Times bestselling author, and host of The Wendy Williams Show for 11 years running is — even amid a public and emotional divorce and a televised admission of her recent decision to seek sobriety for a decade-long addiction to cocaine — still a compelling storyteller and over-sharer. Williams, who is the subject of a forthcoming Lifetime biopic, will headline an evening of “comedy and truth” along with some special comedic guests to help the glamazon air grievances and take names.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Music Hall; 350 Madison St., Detroit; 313-887-8500; musichall.org. Tickets are $49.75+.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Wendy Williams & Friends @ The Music Hall

    • Sat., Aug. 3, 8 p.m. $49.75-$125
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (July 31-Aug. 6) Read More

  2. Here's the trailer for Scorsese's Jimmy Hoffa biopic Read More

  3. Sid Gold's Request Room piano bar launches monthly burlesque night Read More

  4. Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ blurs fact and fiction for a loose, freewheeling ride Read More

  5. Review: ‘The Farewell’ is a bittersweet family comedy ‘based on an actual lie’ Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...