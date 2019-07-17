Celebrate the moon landing's 50th anniversary with sexy Apollo 69 bash at Tangent Gallery

Photo by Nomadic Madam.

“That’s one small step for man, one giant party for mankind.”Tell your moon-landing truther friends to eff right off and celebrate the incredible accomplishment and sacrifice made by the astronauts of Apollo 11. Honoring the 50th anniversary since the U.S. planted a flag on that big ol’ rock in the sky is the Apollo 69 bash , which is kicking it back to 1969. The themed, costumed event will offer original live moon landing broadcasts, vintage cocktails, a light show, theatrical space cinema, visual stimulation from Nomadic Madam, and art from the folks at Armageddon Beachparty. Kubat, Finlay, Rose, Anthony Retka, George Montrelle, Jack Oats, and Grace Detroit will be covering the hits of that year, and thanks to the Ford Amateur Astronomy Club, space invaders can take a peek at a star or two with some onsite telescope action.

