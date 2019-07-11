Palmer Woods Home and Garden Tour returns to Detroit's historic neighborhood

click to enlarge Photo by Barbara Barefield courtesy of the Palmer Woods Association

One of the homes featured on the tour.

Detroit’s architectural beauty rivals metropolitan cities everywhere. Once again giving a rare look at one of the city’s most beautiful residential areas is the Palmer Woods Home and Garden Tour, which offers an up-close look at the 104-year-old neighborhood. Presented by the Historic Palmer Woods Association, the event will offer a fundraising soiree dedicated to the area’s beautification and preservation, followed by a general admission tour featuring historic estates including Frank Loyd Wright’s Turkel home and gardens. The walking tour will also offer a shady rest station and access to food trucks.



Saturday’s fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. and Sunday’s tour begins at 10 a.m.; Palmer Woods, Detroit; 313-891-2514; palmerwoods.org/home-and-garden-tour. Tickets for Saturday’s fundraising event are $125 and $35 for Sunday’s tour.







Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.