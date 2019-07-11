The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 11, 2019

The Scene

Palmer Woods Home and Garden Tour returns to Detroit's historic neighborhood

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge One of the homes featured on the tour. - PHOTO BY BARBARA BAREFIELD COURTESY OF THE PALMER WOODS ASSOCIATION
  • Photo by Barbara Barefield courtesy of the Palmer Woods Association
  • One of the homes featured on the tour.

Detroit’s architectural beauty rivals metropolitan cities everywhere. Once again giving a rare look at one of the city’s most beautiful residential areas is the Palmer Woods Home and Garden Tour, which offers an up-close look at the 104-year-old neighborhood. Presented by the Historic Palmer Woods Association, the event will offer a fundraising soiree dedicated to the area’s beautification and preservation, followed by a general admission tour featuring historic estates including Frank Loyd Wright’s Turkel home and gardens. The walking tour will also offer a shady rest station and access to food trucks.

Saturday’s fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. and Sunday’s tour begins at 10 a.m.; Palmer Woods, Detroit; 313-891-2514; palmerwoods.org/home-and-garden-tour. Tickets for Saturday’s fundraising event are $125 and $35 for Sunday’s tour.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Palmer Woods Home & Garden Tour @ Detroit's Historic Palmer Woods

    • Sun., July 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $35
    • Buy Tickets

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Stevie Wonder mural is finally finished Read More

  2. Horoscopes (July 10-16) Read More

  3. Artists announced for 2019's Murals in the Market street art festival Read More

  4. Hydrofest returns Aug. 24-25 Read More

  5. More than 200 artists will show their stuff at the 58th Annual Wyandotte Street Art Fair Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...