Detroit printing press to display poster series to benefit local nonprofits at Scarab Club

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but in some cases it is the art of the letterpress that kicks the most ass. In April, Eastern Market’s letterpress shop and community arts center, Signal-Return, launched the first wave of its On Press: Making Visible an Unseen Detroit poster series. Twelve Detroit artists were paired with a local and under-the-radar nonprofit to collaborate on a poster design aimed to draw attention to the organizations: Mark Arminski teamed up with Georgia St. Community Collective, Louise Jones with Detroit Hives, Pat Perry with Freedom House, and Vito Valdez with Last Day Dog Rescue. These and other works will be on display at the Scarab Club as special relief printed posters, as well as additional work from the artists and information about the represented nonprofits.

