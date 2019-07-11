Artists announced for 2019's Murals in the Market street art festival

click to enlarge
Detroit's Murals in the Market festival — named one of Smithsonian
magazine's top five mural festivals in the world
— has announced the roster of artists for its fifth iteration, set for Sept. 14-21.
Festival organizers 1xRun announced the lineup at a press conference on Wednesday in Eastern Market against the backdrop of a new mural by Olyami Dabls made from bits of broken mirrors and reminiscent of the sprawling outdoor art installation
Dabls created outside of his African Bead Gallery and MBAD Museum near Grand River Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.
click to enlarge
Aside from Dabls, this year's roster features 19 other artists from Detroit, including Ashley Mcfadden, Bakpak Durden, Ben Hall, Bre’Ann WHLGN, Brian Nickson, Diviniti, Ed Irmen, Efe Bes, Ijania Cortez, Ivan Montoya, Jake Dwyer, Javier Gonzalez, Joey Salamon, Lindy Shewbridge, Mike Polakowski, Mikey Francis, Nick Pizana, Ryan Doyle, and Tiff Massey.
From beyond the Motor City is Dennis McNett (Los Angeles), Joe Geis (New York), Kevin Ledo (Montreal), Kevin Lyons (New York), Maser (Dublin), Osunlade (New York), Remi Rough (South London), and Ron English (New York).
The artists will create works that join the more than 150 murals the festival has already helped create throughout Eastern Market, but will expand beyond Eastern Market's footprint to bring attention to overlooked areas of the city, according to a press release.
The festival kicks off on Sept. 14 with the 2nd Annual Murals in the Market Family Reunion, an all-ages block party with DJs from Paxahau. During the festival's run, Jason Hall will offer bike tours through his RiDetroit. It all culminates with a closing party at Eastern Market After Dark on Sept. 21.
More information is available at muralsinthemarket.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.