Upcoming DIA exhibition to highlight Impressionist era and beauty of everyday life

click to enlarge Courtesy of Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Bequest of A. Conger Goodyear, by exchange, 1974:25.

Study for “Le Pont de l’Europe,” 1876, Gustave Caillebotte, French; oil on canvas.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit Institute of Arts

"Woman in an Armchair," 1874, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, French; oil on canvas.

The DIA is set to feature some stunning works from the Impressionist era starting on June 26., will feature over 40 pieces by Georges Seurat, Paul Gauguin, Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Edgar Degas, Paul Cézanne, and more. It was assembled to highlight the period's focus on the beauty of everyday life."It also celebrates the life and vision of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr., who saw in the art of these late nineteenth-century avant-gardists, especially that of Claude Monet, evocations of values and ideas that were close to his own heart, capturing the ephemerality of the everyday experience while dignifying hard work, simple pleasures, and ordinary people," the DIA stated in a release.Both the DIA and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York, intend for the exhibition to honor Wilson on the hundredth anniversary of his birth, as well as to shine a light on his "legacy as a philanthropist, business leader, and advocate for the citizens of Detroit and Buffalo."The exhibition is part of the Bonnie Ann Larson Modern European Masters Series and will run from June 26 through Oct. 13.

