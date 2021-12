Magical 'Harry Potter'-themed feast comes to Hazel Park's Frame

click to enlarge Joe Vaughn for Frame

Frame's Harry Potter-themed feast will be on select dates from Jan. 6 to Jan. 23

Witches, wizards, and muggles alike will have a seat at the table for Frame’s Harry Potter-themed feast in January. And yes, wearing a cape and scarf to cosplay as a member of your favorite Hogwarts house is highly encouraged.The Hazel Park pop-up restaurant will host “A Very Magical Feast” on select dates from Jan. 6 to Jan. 23. Menu highlights include the “Quidditch Snitch,” a saffron risotto with sweet corn and golden aioli, and the “Great Hall Feast,” which features a spread of turkey legs, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and an apple cider glaze.Butterbeer and Firewhisky will also be available.Guests can choose to dine in one of Frame’s swanky yurts, each decorated to represent a different house, or inside the restaurant, which will be decked out as the Hogwarts Great Hall. Yurts fit up to six people.For more information or to make a reservation, visit Frame’s website