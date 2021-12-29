Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Magical 'Harry Potter'-themed feast comes to Hazel Park's Frame

Posted By on Wed, Dec 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge Frame's Harry Potter-themed feast will be on select dates from Jan. 6 to Jan. 23 - JOE VAUGHN FOR FRAME
  • Joe Vaughn for Frame
  • Frame's Harry Potter-themed feast will be on select dates from Jan. 6 to Jan. 23

Witches, wizards, and muggles alike will have a seat at the table for Frame’s Harry Potter-themed feast in January. And yes, wearing a cape and scarf to cosplay as a member of your favorite Hogwarts house is highly encouraged.

The Hazel Park pop-up restaurant will host “A Very Magical Feast” on select dates from Jan. 6 to Jan. 23. Menu highlights include the “Quidditch Snitch,” a saffron risotto with sweet corn and golden aioli, and the “Great Hall Feast,” which features a spread of turkey legs, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and an apple cider glaze.



Butterbeer and Firewhisky will also be available.

Guests can choose to dine in one of Frame’s swanky yurts, each decorated to represent a different house, or inside the restaurant, which will be decked out as the Hogwarts Great Hall. Yurts fit up to six people.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Frame’s website.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon sets date for metro Detroit opening, offers free sandwiches to customers Read More

  2. Wacky waffle restaurant The Social Misfits opens in Grand Rapids Read More

  3. Max Hardy’s Jed’s Detroit adds menu items, including still-trendy spicy chicken sandwich Read More

  4. 'Hell's Kitchen' chef brings vegan Chinese New Year menu to Hazel Park's Frame Read More

  5. Detroit’s Bash Izakaya takes an inclusive approach to a Japanese-style after-work hangout Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation