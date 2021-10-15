Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Friday, October 15, 2021

Behold, American Coney Island’s new ‘Houdini Weenie’

Posted By on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge American Coney Island's new "Houdini Weenie." - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • American Coney Island's new "Houdini Weenie."

The great Harry Houdini died in Detroit 95 years ago on Halloween night, shortly after his final performance ever at the Garrick Theatre.



To honor the famous illusionist, Detroit's American Coney Island is throwing a party from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, the date of Houdini's final performance. The Garrick Theatre was located right across the street from American Coney Island, at 1122 Griswold St.

On Sunday, the 104-year-old coney island will be serving a new "Houdini Weenie," a traditional coney dog served with ground beef, cheese, and french fries hidden under the chili. Proceeds from the limited-time offering go toward the Autism Alliance of Michigan.
Naturally, there will also be an illusionist on hand, as well as live music.

Houdini died at age 52 at Detroit's Grace Hospital of peritonitis, or ruptured abdomen lining, and a ruptured appendix. Witnesses believed Houdini may have suffered a fatal blow while performing earlier in Montreal, but it's also theorized that Houdini may not have realized he had appendicitis.

