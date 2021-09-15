Buddy’s Pizza celebrates 75th anniversary with a new IPA

click to enlarge Courtesy of Buddy's Pizza

Buddy's Pizza releases a limited edition IPA to celebrate 75 anniversary.

Is there a more American food pairing than pizza and beer? Buddy’s Pizza doesn’t think so.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the home of the Detroit-style pizza has teamed up with Griffin Claw Brewing Company to release a limited edition ale.

The Anniversary Ale is a New England IPA and its debut falls in line with the release of the chain’s Oktoberfest and Hawaiian Spice pizzas.

While the specialty pizzas will only be available through the end of October, the Anniversary Ale will be available at Buddy’s full-service restaurants through the end of the year.