Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Buddy’s Pizza celebrates 75th anniversary with a new IPA

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Buddy's Pizza releases a limited edition IPA to celebrate 75 anniversary. - COURTESY OF BUDDY'S PIZZA
  • Courtesy of Buddy's Pizza
  • Buddy's Pizza releases a limited edition IPA to celebrate 75 anniversary.
Is there a more American food pairing than pizza and beer? Buddy’s Pizza doesn’t think so.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the home of the Detroit-style pizza has teamed up with Griffin Claw Brewing Company to release a limited edition ale.

The Anniversary Ale is a New England IPA and its debut falls in line with the release of the chain’s Oktoberfest and Hawaiian Spice pizzas.

While the specialty pizzas will only be available through the end of October, the Anniversary Ale will be available at Buddy’s full-service restaurants through the end of the year.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit fusion spot Bunny Bunny makes you jump through hoops Read More

  2. That tiny little Meijer announced in 2017 is finally opening in Detroit next month Read More

  3. 'Great American Baking Show' star Chris Tucker will give Southern fare some vegan flair in Hazel Park Read More

  4. Simit House introduces metro Detroit to Turkey’s brilliant bakeries Read More

  5. Court orders fence built in Detroit's Green Dot Stables parking lot removed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation