Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 30, 2021

Grey Ghost owners to develop a third restaurant near Little Caesars Arena

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Four Man Ladder, the team that operates Grey Ghost and Second Best, have partnered with Olympia Development for third establishment. - COURTESY OF FOUR MAN LADDER
  • Courtesy of Four Man Ladder
  • Four Man Ladder, the team that operates Grey Ghost and Second Best, have partnered with Olympia Development for third establishment.

Four Man Ladder, the team that operates Midtown restaurants Grey Ghost and Second Best, has partnered with Olympia Development for a new establishment at the site of the former Hotel Eddystone.

“On the heels of the fifth anniversary of our flagship restaurant Grey Ghost, we are extremely excited to embark on our third venture and to partner with Olympia Development on this special opportunity,” Chef John Vermiglio said in a press release. “We are looking forward to starting construction and sharing more details as we progress.”

Four Man Ladder will develop a 5,500-square-foot restaurant in the hotel that will have a dining room, bar, and a lounge.

Hotel Eddystone is located on Sproat Street just across from Little Caesars Arena.

Olympia Development was originally slated to reopen the redeveloped Hotel Eddystone in the fall of 2018, but rehab didn’t begin on the property until summer 2019. Hotel Eddystone will reopen with 92 apartments, with 20% of the new housing reserved for lower-income residents.

The grand opening is slated for spring 2022.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon plans to open new locations in metro Detroit Read More

  2. BBQ Central masters Detroit-style rib tips Read More

  3. Michigan restaurant requires patrons to show proof of vaccination Read More

  4. Hard cider rules at the annual Blake's Cider Dayze tasting event in Armada Read More

  5. Report finds 9 out of 10 Michigan restaurants are 'inadequately staffed,' and we're not surprised Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation