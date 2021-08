Smokey Bones barbecue chain heading to Detroit area

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Smokey Bones is heading to Utica.

A national barbecue chain that bills itself as "The Masters of Meat" is heading to the Detroit area.Smokey Bones plans to open a location in Utica early next year in the Shelby Corners shopping center. It'll be the chain's first Detroit-area location and third in Michigan.The restaurant will utilize the chain's new "prototype" design, which features a smaller dining room, a large bar area in the middle of the restaurant, new decor, fixtures, original art, and a to-go vestibule for pickup orders.The restaurant will also house virtual kitchens for the company's brands the Wing Experience and Burger Experience, which offer carryout wings and burgers.The restaurant will also offer curbside delivery for all three brands.More information is available at smokeybones.com