Union Assembly, a two-story comfort food restaurant, to open in Detroit at Little Caesars HQ

Union Assembly's upcoming restaurant at the Little Caesars Headquarters.

Everyday could be game day at a new comfort food spot slated to open across from Comerica Park next month.Union Assembly is the latest outpost from Union Joints , the restaurant group behind popular eateries such as Vinsetta Garage (Royal Oak), Union Woodshop (Clarkston), and Gran Castor (Troy), and it's expected to open next month — as long as they can staff the 500-seat, 14,800 square foot restaurant.The restaurant, which occupies the first and second floors of the Little Caesars corporate headquarters, will serve up views of Woodward Avenue, as well as food fit for game day — and, yes, that includes the restaurant group's popular, destination-worthy macaroni and cheese.Chefs Mara Jaffe and Philip Vernier, both of whom have returned to Michigan following eclectic professional and educational endeavors, have been tasked with maintaining the elevated yet homey fare Union Joints' restaurants are known for. The menu will also offer longstanding favorites, like Union Joints' Detroit-style pizza, Nashville hot chicken, and an elevated take on the Hot Pocket. Per a press release, Union Assembly will also be vegetarian-friendly and will offer gluten-free options.There's a three-season terrace, a second-floor lounge, a private dining space, and an indoor-outdoor bar where guests can explore the "innovative and approachable" beverage program developed by Jeremy Bazely. Union Joints' COVID-friendly canned cocktails will be making a comeback at Union Assembly, as well.Union Joints is holding a job fair at the restaurant at 2131 Woodward Ave. from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Aug. 7-9. Currently, the restaurant is looking to fill 25-35 bar and kitchen positions, including front-of-the-house manager.Those interested can also apply by visiting joinjoints.com