Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 18, 2021

Townhouse Detroit is getting a makeover ahead of summer reopening

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge A rendering of the remodeled Townhouse Detroit. - HS3D VISUALIZATION PVT. LTD.
  • HS3D Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
  • A rendering of the remodeled Townhouse Detroit.

When Townhouse Detroit reopens to the public later this summer, it will look a lot different.

The restaurant is undergoing a renovation that will see the dark, leather, wood, and Edison lightbulbs of the previous design replaced with a lighter design that uses marble, pink hues, and string lights.

A press release describes the remodel as "a total revamp."

click to enlarge The former interior of Townhouse Detroit. - EVAN GONZALEZ, DETROIT STOCK CITY
  • Evan Gonzalez, Detroit Stock City
  • The former interior of Townhouse Detroit.

"Six years after its original debut in 2015, the new Townhouse Detroit will be a departure from its former aesthetic, which nodded at the industrial history of Motor City with dark wood accents, polished concrete floors, leather upholstered chairs, a heavy use of metalwork, and mason jar light fixtures," the owners say in a press release. "To elevate the inside into a brighter, more airy space with elements reminiscent of the sophisticated townhouses found in the UK, the Heirloom team has tapped local firm Parini Design to create various dining environments constructed from lighter, contemporary materials."

It adds, "Washed oak hardwood floors, plush seating with the presence of curves, natural accents, and greenery will refresh the opened-up interior — accomplished by the removal of separation walls, the addition of a display kitchen, as well as a redesigned atrium with a retractable roof."

The press release describes the new design as "a welcoming retreat from busy city life, a timeless and elegant gathering place for special occasions, business dinners, and more."

The revamp will also see a retooled menu, which will do away with the comfort food and sushi of the previous incarnation. Instead, the owners say to expect "more seafood and vegetable-forward plates, luxe ingredients like caviar and King crab, as well as an emphasis on wine selections with the addition of a new temperature-controlled bottle cabinet system."

Changes seen in Townhouse Detroit will be reflected in the hospitality group's other restaurants, they say.

The restaurant is owned by Jeremy Sasson and his Heirloom Hospitality group, which also owns Townhouse Birmingham, Detroit steakhouse Prime + Proper, and CASH ONLY, an "ultra-exclusive" invite-only bar in Prime + Proper's basement that prohibits cell phones. An Italian-inspired restaurant Sauce is expected to open in Midtown later this year in the former Will Leather Goods store.

Sasson says he plans to expand beyond Michigan.

"We eventually want to bring the Heirloom way to other markets across the U.S., and to do that, we have to keep growing and evolving as a business, and never accept the status quo," he said in a statement. "We welcome evolution and obstacles, and if this past year taught us anything, it's that we’re up for the challenge."

Sasson and others sued the Michigan health department over its pandemic restrictions, which they argued unfairly targeted the restaurant industry.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

‘In the Heights’ soars but lacks grounding
Savage Love: Adventures in polyamory
Behind the GOP plot to restrict voting access in Michigan
Free Will Astrology (June 16-22)
What conservatives really fear about critical race theory
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit’s high-end Oak and Reel restaurant opens in the worst of times Read More

  2. Detroit Beer Company debuts new menu for reopening Read More

  3. Detroit chef Max Hardy to star in season two of ‘BBQ Brawl’ Read More

  4. Green Dot Stables doubles down on firing Black woman who made 'light-skinned' joke Read More

  5. Faygo drops new summertime 'Firework' flavor Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation