Michigan workers call for Vernors boycott over labor dispute

Lee DeVito
Workers at a 7-Up facility in Redford Township are calling for a boycott of parent company Keurig Dr. Pepper — whose portfolio includes the Michigan favorite Vernors — as part of an ongoing labor dispute over wages that they say has escalated to alleged threats of violence.
The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 337 union, have been on strike since March 11. They say negotiations have broken down over a request to eliminate a two-tier wage system in place since 2005, in which lower-tier workers make $2.30 less for doing the same work as people hired before that time. (Full disclosure, I worked at this facility as a teenager.)
"They're taking a Michigan product and they're selling it, and you got a global company that's taking advantage of citizens of this state," Todd Lince, President of Teamsters Local 337, tells Metro Times
.
Lince says the lower-tiered workers are more likely to be Black, which is why it stung when the company's negotiator reportedly dismissed another of the union's requests to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday. According to Lince, eliminating two-tiered wages and getting MLK Jr. Day off are common requests that the Teamsters have won at other companies he negotiates with.
"When I brought it up, it was kind of just laughed off," Lince says. "The guy who laughed it off was Hispanic, so I even had to make a joke at him. I said, I don't care what you want to call it. You want to call it MLK Day-slash-Cesar Chavez Day, have at it. He started laughing. He thought that was funny, too."
But the comment "fell on deaf ears," Lince says. "I had a Black [union steward] sitting at the table, and a tier-two guy making almost $3 an hour less than the guy next to him, and this guy is thinking this is comical."
Another issue is Lince says the company also intends to phase out the CDL-A-licensed truck drivers, who operate the company's larger tractor trailer trucks, and replace them with lower-paid CDL-B drivers and non-CDL drivers. CDL-A drivers make $30-$40 per hour, while CDL-B drivers make $19 and non-CDL drivers make $17, he says.
"They're just going to start to diminish the workforce over time through attrition," Lince says, adding that the company was not forthright with its plan. "They lied to us in the beginning. When I first brought it up, they said the 'B' license was a road to them getting their 'A' license, but then their lawyers came in and told us no, that wasn't, their goal was just to have 'B' trucks."
Even worse, Lince says there have been issues with the security firm the company hired, who the union alleges has used threats of physical violence to deter the striking workers. "A lot of them are former military," Lince says. "They have Army stickers on their cars." Lince says one security guard was allegedly seen brandishing a gun in his car's console.
"We brought it up to the company and they said none of their guys have guns," he says. "Well, I was in the Marine Corps for six years. I know what a gun looks like."
Another issue involved a man who was "causing trouble, starting fights" with the picketing workers late at night, causing the workers to call the police. According to Lince, the company claimed the man was not a member of the security force, but Lince says the workers have seen him working security.
Keurig Dr. Pepper did not respond to a request for comment.
Lee DeVito
The strike got a high-profile boost thanks to several Michigan lawmakers — including U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, Andy Levin, Rashida Tlaib, and Haley Stevens, all Democrats — who joined dozens of picketing workers on Saturday afternoon.
"Hiring a security firm that's got a bunch of thugs is not right. That was wrong a century ago," Dingell said, harking back to the era of companies using physical violence to bust union activity, including Ford Motor Co.'s infamous "Service Department," a private security force made up of overzealous ex-convicts
"Violence and thuggery is not what we see in good union management relationships," she added.
Tlaib, whose district includes Redford Township, said she was sending a letter to Kuerig Dr. Pepper leadership.
"Not only am I going to send a letter, I know many of my colleagues are going to follow through and send letters, too," she said. "Because they need to know we know the truth."
"This is a moment for the whole working class in this country," Levin said, citing recent efforts of workers for the retail giant Amazon moving to unionize in Alabama
. "We are standing up and saying no longer is it OK that [only] 6% of workers in the private sector in this country have a union. We demand the right to organize and to bargain for a better life all across this country."
Levin said many of these issues are addressed in the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which passed the U.S. House and now heads to the Senate, where Democrats have narrow control.
"One way or another, we're going to get it through that Senate, and Joe Biden is ready to sign it," he said.
Lince says the Teamsters and Keurig Dr. Pepper representatives are scheduled to meet with a federal mediator on Tuesday. For now, the strike is limited only to the company's Redford Township facility, but Lince says negotiations are also underway in Flint.
"The big thing is everybody wants equality," he says. "Everybody wants to be treated the same, not a hierarchy, almost like a caste system where people are getting paid a certain way and treated a certain way. We just want certain things to be equal."
