Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Table and Bar

Russell Street Deli owners plot pizza and pasta spot in Hamtramck, two years after closing

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM

The former Russell Street Deli. - GOOGLEMAPS
  • GoogleMaps
  • The former Russell Street Deli.

Nearly two years since beloved Russell Street Deli called it quits following a very public dispute with their controversial landlord over a $50,000 floor repair, the deli's former chef and co-owner as well as his wife are now teaming up to bring some pizza and pasta to Hamtramck — and they need some help.

An Indiegogo.com campaign has been launched by Ben Hall and his wife Arielle Laws, with a goal of $175,000 so that they can open a pizza and pasta restaurant in the former Baker Streetcar Bar in Hamtramck, The Detroit Free Press reports. Per the campaign description, the funds will be used for updates and equipping the space with restaurant necessities like an exhaust hood and walk-in cooler.


“Friends! Russell Street Deli is not coming back but we do have some GOOD NEWS. Russell St. was the caterpillar, and we are about to start that butterfly phase! We’re going to open a new place,” the campaign text reads.

Billed playfully as “Russel Street 2.0,” the new spot won't boast the two-handed sandwiches and bowls of fresh soup the popular Eastern Market deli had been known for since opening in 2007. But Hall and Laws's new spot will serve fresh pizza and pasta made daily, with brunch service once a month.

“If you think about it, a pizza ain’t nothing but a big ol’ open-faced sandwich anyway and sauces are just soup,” the Indiegogo.com post reads. “It’s a thing we love, the possibility of combinations, the way people of all ages love pizza.”

Russell Street Deli was one of several Eastern Market businesses to close after Bloomfield Township native Sanford Nelson and his real estate company Firm Real Estate LLC began scooping up large pieces of a much-loved neighborhood, making changes no one asked for, funded buy his dad's wealth and connections.

“Part of the reason we’re closing is that we don’t have any recourse," Hall told The Detroit Free Press in 2019. “There’s not much we can do. He closed us down for that one day and there’s no way I can get that money back. Even if I chose to litigate … it wouldn’t really be a thing where we would have the opportunity to recoup the expenses. And it doesn’t make a difference to the employees, because they have lives. The minute I told them, they were like, 'Should we get other jobs?'”

Though Hall has received many offers from many landlords since closing two years ago, the search for the perfect place came down to wanting to save an old space in need of saving.

“New real estate developments are fine, but we wanted something that felt like the times in Detroit that have been so readily erased by development and now the pandemic,” the campaign post reads. “We wanted to find a spot that felt like it was going to VIBE FOR YEARS.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Savage Love: Phone job
Free Will Astrology (March 17-23)
Rojo The Racist Mofo
21 socially-distant things to do outdoors in Michigan this spring
History lesson
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A sober sports and wings bar just opened in Lansing — the first of its kind in Michigan Read More

  2. Here's how you can get free whiskey in Detroit on St. Patrick's Day Read More

  3. Detroit's long-standing Louisiana Creole Gumbo expands to the suburbs Read More

  4. Detroit's canal-side Coriander Kitchen & Farm restaurant readies for opening Read More

  5. Metro Detroit now has its first conveyor belt sushi spot, Kura Sushi Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation