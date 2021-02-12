See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Table and Bar

Friday, February 12, 2021

Table and Bar

Guy Fieri brings a bit of Flavortown to metro Detroit with delivery-only ghost kitchen

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge KATHY HUTCHINS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

You can keep your caviar, duck confit, foie gras, weird fucking foams, and edible balloons because, in Flavortown, pretentious and frilly Fraiser-approved canapés take a backseat to belly-busters like the Bacon Mac N' Cheese Burger, fried pickles, and egg rolls stuffed with shaved ribeye, sriracha ketchup, and SMC, aka super melty cheese.

Guy Fieri — the spikey-haired, flame shirt-obsessed star of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" — quietly opened a string of “ghost kitchens” throughout 23 states, including one in metro Detroit, Eater Detroit reports.



Located in what is believed to be Brio Italian Grille at the Mall at Partridge Creek, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant that serves flavor-packed burgers, chicken sandwiches, something called Chicken Parm-a-roni, a couple of salads, Mac Daddy Mac N' Cheese, and something called Chocolate Whiskey Cake, which we think is meant to be mainlined. Sandwiches and burgers range from $9.99-$12.99 with pasta entrees available for $14.99 and sides starting at $4.99.


But there's some bad news for some folks that may want to get a taste of Flavortown, as it appears the delivery-only service is for local delivery only, which means places like Detroit, Ferndale, and Royal Oak are outside of the radius. How do we know this? Well, we frantically typed in a series of locations and were met with messages of the “No delivery services are available to handle this order at this time” variety.

If you're lucky enough to live in neighboring areas, you can visit GuysFlavorTownKitchen.com to place or schedule a future order from 11 a.m-9 p.m., seven days a week. Delivery is also available through third-party delivery services, like GrubHub and Doordash.

Say what you want about Fieri, his outlandish attire, and artery-clogging fare, but the guy is a good Guy and has raised more than $20 million in pandemic relief funds for restaurant workers in need thanks to his partnership with the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation. He's also been known to pull up when it comes to feeding evacuees from wildfires and has presided over 101 gay weddings. Oh, and he also plays Animal Crossing.

Anyway, here's a video of Fieri eating to “Hurt” by Johnny Cash.


