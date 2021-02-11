See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Detroit's Gathering Coffee Co. is giving away free drinks, pastries to lonely customers the day after Valentine's Day

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge Gathering Coffee Co. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Gathering Coffee Co.

Milwaukee Junction's Gathering Coffee Co. has partnered with Oatly to show some love for lonely customers the day after Valentine's Day.

From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, guests can get free drinks and pastries, as well as 15% percent off store merchandise.



"We know that near Valentine’s it can be an array of emotions for everyone," the company said in an Instagram post. "For some it’s a time to be reminded that you are seen and cherished. For others, it can be a time of loss, of grief, sadness, or anything in between. We want to recognize this, and say whoever you are, wherever you are, you are enough. Your emotions are beautiful. You are cherished."

The coffee shop, which opened in August, emphasizes philanthropy, sustainability, collaboration, and art. The company's merch is emblazoned with messages like "Alone is nothing that you are" and "Far better together than we are alone."

The Gathering Coffee Co. is located at 2831 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; gatheringcoffee.com.

