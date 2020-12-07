See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

Table and Bar

The worst people imaginable are dining out, study finds

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge Two women eating at Detroit's Parc in 2019. - CRAIG LOYER / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Craig Loyer / Shutterstock
  • Two women eating at Detroit's Parc in 2019.

You would think that, during a pandemic that's wiping out thousands of Americans each day, people would treat others with compassion and do everything in their power to ensure the safety of not only themselves, but also their neighbors, right?

As it turns out, that's total bullshit, at least when it comes to those choosing to dine in at restaurants.



A new study found that restaurant-goers are fucking terrible and service industry workers, who even in non-pandemic times are paid well below minimum wage, are now facing even more challenges as people continue to opt for maskless brunch outings and be total dirtbags to those putting their lives on the line to serve them.

A new report from One Fair Wage surveyed 1,675 food service workers between Oct. 20 and Nov. 10 from five states, including New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, as well as Washington, D.C. The study found that not only are servers receiving piss-poor tips, they're also being harassed for enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing, NPR reports.

In some situations, food service workers endure “maskual harassment,” a disgusting new phenomenon in which restaurant-goers request the server remove their mask to gauge how much they should be tipped — which, if they comply, puts them at an increased risk of contracting the virus.

“We were really shocked with how horrific the situation truly is,” president of One Fair Wage, Saru Jayaraman said in an interview with Weekend Edition. “But I think the most horrific thing, that honestly all of us who are involved in the study were all blown away by, was the huge increase in hostility and sexual harassment.”

The study, titled “Take off your mask so I know how much to tip you,” found that more than 80% of food industry workers have seen a decline in tips, while 40% claim sexual harassment from customers has increased.

Additionally, 60% of workers who rely on tips say they're hesitant when it comes to enforcing pandemic protocols, like asking customers to remain masked when moving throughout the restaurant or maintain social distancing while dining, because they fear it could risk how much they are tipped or whether they'll be harassed as a result.

And it's not just harassment and tips that service industry professionals are concerned about.

The study also found that 44% of workers surveyed reported that “at least one or more of their co-workers” had contracted the virus, with 84% reporting “being within six feet of at least one person who is not wearing a mask” during each shift, and 33% claiming they're in dangerously close quarters with 30 or more maskless guests each shift. More than one-third of workers reported that “their employer had not conducted a mandatory training on COVID safety protocols,” and 70% of workers say their employers aren't consistent when following measures to keep guests and staff safe.

In September, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that adults who tested positive for the coronavirus were “twice as likely” to have dined at a restaurant two weeks before reporting symptoms. Michigan recently implemented a three-week ban on indoor dining, which also targeted social indoor gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving and also forced the closure of movie theaters and casinos, and also put a pause on in-person learning for high school and college students.

What the One Fair Wage study reveals most clearly is that those working in the service industry are scared. One solution proposed by the organization's president could put an end to workers feeling the need to coddle and cater to abusive customers because they're fearful they may not receive a decent tip.

“When you get a full wage from your boss, you don't have to put up with everything from the customers,” Jayaraman said.

In Michigan, tipped workers make $3.67 an hour.

Not all businesses are putting up with customers' rude behavior or negligence to respect COVID-19 protocol. In October, Matt Buskard, owner of casual gastropub chain Bobcat Bonnie's, took to Facebook to announce that they would refuse service to anyone who “swear at us, harass us, or refuse to follow some simple instructions mandated to us.”

“My staff work hard, and tirelessly, they don’t need to hear your thoughts on mask protections, and they don’t need to be called names because YOU refuse to follow some simple instructions,” Buskard wrote. “We are here to ensure EVERY single person who comes in has a great experience, but we will not do that at the detriment of our staff, or other guests around you.”

Sounds pretty fucking simple to us.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security
The story of Detroit hardcore gets the documentary treatment
Savage Love: Losing out
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 2-8)
The election that would not die
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security Read More

  2. Buddy's will now deliver its Detroit-style pizza anywhere in the U.S. Read More

  3. Arbor Brewing Co. launches monthly small batch brews Read More

  4. Oakland County announces restaurant financial support program Read More

  5. Andiamo owners reverse course on calling for restaurants to defy Michigan COVID-19 restrictions Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation