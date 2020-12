Buddy's will now deliver its Detroit-style pizza anywhere in the U.S.

click to enlarge Michelle Gerard

Buddy’s: A Detroit original.

Buddy’s original Detroit-style pizza is now available... everywhere.The creators of the beloved Detroit pie have launched a new partnership with online marketplace Goldbelly that will ship anywhere in the U.S.You can order Buddy's frozen classic eight-square pizzas in three- or six-packs.“At Buddy’s Pizza, we’re always striving to help families and friends create special memories like we’ve done for the last 75 years,” Buddy’s Pizza CEO Burton Heiss said in a press release. “With these holiday offers, we not only have the opportunity to bring comfort to even more Michiganders, but now we can spread the Original Detroit-Style Pizza love nationwide through our partnership with Goldbelly. Everyone can enjoy a piece of Detroit this holiday season.”While the coronavirus pandemic has put indoor dining on pause, Buddy’s has also been offering curbside dining. Orders can be purchased through their new loyalty app through a no-contact payment method. The company is also offering holiday catering and gift cards.Buddy’s has been around since 1946, and is the birthplace of the Original Detroit-style pizza which has become a worldwide fave created on the corner of Six Mile and Conant. In recent years, the company announced a plan to expand throughout Michigan and beyond.More information is available at goldbelly.com/buddys-pizza