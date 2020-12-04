See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 4, 2020

Buddy's will now deliver its Detroit-style pizza anywhere in the U.S.

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge Buddy’s: A Detroit original. - MICHELLE GERARD
  • Michelle Gerard
  • Buddy’s: A Detroit original.

Buddy’s original Detroit-style pizza is now available... everywhere.

The creators of the beloved Detroit pie have launched a new partnership with online marketplace Goldbelly that will ship anywhere in the U.S.



You can order Buddy's frozen classic eight-square pizzas in three- or six-packs.

“At Buddy’s Pizza, we’re always striving to help families and friends create special memories like we’ve done for the last 75 years,” Buddy’s Pizza CEO Burton Heiss said in a press release. “With these holiday offers, we not only have the opportunity to bring comfort to even more Michiganders, but now we can spread the Original Detroit-Style Pizza love nationwide through our partnership with Goldbelly. Everyone can enjoy a piece of Detroit this holiday season.”

While the coronavirus pandemic has put indoor dining on pause, Buddy’s has also been offering curbside dining. Orders can be purchased through their new loyalty app through a no-contact payment method. The company is also offering holiday catering and gift cards.

Buddy’s has been around since 1946, and is the birthplace of the Original Detroit-style pizza which has become a worldwide fave created on the corner of Six Mile and Conant. In recent years, the company announced a plan to expand throughout Michigan and beyond.

More information is available at goldbelly.com/buddys-pizza.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security
The story of Detroit hardcore gets the documentary treatment
Savage Love: Losing out
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 2-8)
The election that would not die
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Andiamo owners reverse course on calling for restaurants to defy Michigan COVID-19 restrictions Read More

  2. As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security Read More

  3. Michigan doctors respond to Andiamo restaurateurs' 'reckless' pandemic-defying letter Read More

  4. New 'Grill Box' from The Whitney comes with a gift for frontline heroes Read More

  5. After five years, Roak Brewing to close in Royal Oak Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation