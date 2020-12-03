See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Andiamo owners reverse course on calling for restaurants to defy Michigan COVID-19 restrictions

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 6:47 PM

click to enlarge THOMAS HAWK, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Thomas Hawk, Flickr Creative Commons

After writing a letter last week calling on fellow Michigan restaurateurs to band together to defy Michigan's restrictions on indoor dining, the owners of the Andiamo and Joe Muer Seafood restaurant chains have changed course.

Owners Joe and Rosalie Vicari held a live-streamed meeting of restaurant owners that topped 100 viewers within moments of its 1:30 p.m. start.



Standing at a podium, Joe Vicari announced he is now seeking compromise.

“I don't want to disobey government orders. It's a losing situation," said Vicari, who noted he's laid off 700 employees since the latest state order went into effect Nov. 18. "There are some people who've convinced me to work with the administration and look for a compromise. That's what we're trying to do today."

The state ordered a "pause" on indoor dining until Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The meeting was billed as the “United Restaurant Owners' Informational Meeting.”

Kelly Allen, a liquor law attorney for Bloomfield Hills-based Adkison, Need, Allen, & Rentrop, PLLC, cited the potential loss of liquor licenses as reason enough to compromise with the state.

“The liquor control commission has a huge enforcement team and they're working overtime, and they don't want to be," she said. "If they see you're open, it may take a day or so, but your liquor license will be (suspended). It would be close to impossible for you to open."

On Wednesday, a group of doctors responded to Vicari’s initial call, calling it “reckless.”

The physicians offered empathy urging the federal government to support financial assistance for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, they urged people to obey the state restrictions.

“Data and evidence show that restaurants, bars, and cafes are places with the highest likelihood for COVID-19 transmissions, and as physicians, we urge these businesses to help reduce infections by following expert scientific advice so we can all do our part to help keep people safer,” they said.

The words were nearly echoed by Vicari, who said, "We're all in this together. We're going to do the best we can to go up to Lansing to make a difference. I'm telling fellow restaurateurs to not go against ordinance. It's going to cost more money than we want it to. It's not worth it."

A number of people on social media said they would boycott Andiamo for calling to defy the order.

Michigan Advance reports that Vicari and his various restaurant holdings have received between $1.8 million and $3.1 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

However, the restaurateur said that he has not been able to serve at capacity for 265 days so far this year.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security
The story of Detroit hardcore gets the documentary treatment
Savage Love: Losing out
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 2-8)
The election that would not die
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan doctors respond to Andiamo restaurateurs' 'reckless' pandemic-defying letter Read More

  2. After five years, Roak Brewing to close in Royal Oak Read More

  3. New 'Grill Box' from The Whitney comes with a gift for frontline heroes Read More

  4. Michigan brewery shows support for 'Big Gretch' with new beer release Read More

  5. As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation