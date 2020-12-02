See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

New 'Grill Box' from The Whitney comes with a gift for frontline heroes

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE WHITNEY
  • Courtesy of The Whitney

One of Detroit’s most elite steakhouses is releasing a winter version of its popular Grill Box.

The Whitney's do-it-yourself dinner for two kit is available with a twist for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The kit comes with two 14-oz. aged USDA prime New York Strip steaks, complete with grilling instructions, a jar of steak seasoning, a bottle of The Whitney’s “Celebration” Champagne, and a $25 gift card for the buyer.



But The Whitney wants its customers to share the joy with a healthcare worker of their choice.

The Winter Grill Box also comes with a $25 Whitney gift certificate for the buyer, plus a $100 gift certificate "to be given to his or her favorite COVID hero!"

"There are so many true heroes in the fight against the virus, from front line doctors, nurses and first responders to the people supporting them at home, the teachers learning new ways to teach, the police and firefighters to delivery drivers, grocery store clerks and more," Bud Liebler, owner of The Whitney, said in a statement. "Everybody knows somebody they'd like to thank."

The restaurant is partnering with Fairway Packing in Eastern Market to provide the steaks for the special offer. The Grill Boxes can be delivered locally for a fee of $1 per mile or can be picked up at The Whitney on Wednesdays in December between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Out-of-town orders will be shipped at cost.

The summer Grill Boxes raised more than $40,000 in gift cards for workers at Henry Ford Hospital, according to a press release.

"There's no way to adequately thank the many people who have helped others through the problems of the pandemic," Liebler said. "We hope these gift vouchers will at least let those who helped know that the rest of us have been watching and truly appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they've made."

The package costs $100. Further information on the Grill Boxes can be found at thewhitney.com.

