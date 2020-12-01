After five years, Roak Brewing to close in Royal Oak

Roak Brewing

The taproom, brewing facility, and equipment belonging to Roak Brewing is closing after five years on East Lincoln.The closure represents the likely next steps after the brewer acquired Dark Horse Brewing Co last year. Roak will manufacture the beers under its two labels from Marshall — over an hour east of Detroit.was the first to report the closure as the company seeks to consolidate operations and offload its equipment.CEO John Leon told the business outlet that it is in talks with local brewers to take over the space. He also said that he hopes to reopen a Roak taproom in the metro area.Early in the coronavirus pandemic, Roak offered live music Thursdays through Sundays in an outdoor tent space. They also offered takeout food and growlers.Opened in 2015, Roak Brewing produced seasonal beers that became fan favorites.At their production plant, they were able to produce upwards of 13,000 barrels annually. They previously sold their label out of Michigan restaurants and specialty markets. 5% of their business was assigned to their tap room.