El Club is serving free Thanksgiving to-go dinners from noon to 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Courtesy El Club's Facebook

A mural by artist Marilyn Rondon outside of El Club in Southwest Detroit.

Alone and hungry for the holiday? You don't have to be.Southwest Detroit all-ages music venue El Club is serving free Thanksgiving dinners from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.Due to the pandemic, the meals are pre-packaged and to-go."Unfortunately due to health and safety we will not be able to sit down and eat together this year but we felt it was important enough to make it work with what we can," the venue wrote on Facebook. "If you or a family you know would like to pass through on Thursday, please do — there will be plenty of food to take away with you."The free meal is possible through a partnership with El Club and Detroit Youth & Dog Rescue. This is the third year they've teamed up to feed the hungry in Detroit.El Club is located at 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit.Happy Thanksgiving, Detroit.