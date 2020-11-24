See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Michigan restaurant association launches 'Thanksgiving To-Go' to help spots weather the pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge Three Cats Restaurant at Leon & Lulu in downtown Clawson is one of many local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to-go. - COURTESY OF THREE CATS RESTAURANT
  • Courtesy of Three Cats Restaurant
  • Three Cats Restaurant at Leon & Lulu in downtown Clawson is one of many local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to-go.

With a surge in the coronavirus in Michigan forcing a temporary prohibition on dine-in restaurants and preventing families from gathering for Thanksgiving, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) is launching a "Thanksgiving To-Go" promotion.

Justin Winslow, President & CEO of the MRLA, said that ordering take-out could be a great option for the holiday, and will help support independent restaurants which are struggling. "We implore everyone to show gratitude for their favorite restaurants this holiday season by getting Thanksgiving to-go,” he said in a statement.



“Ordering take-out could make the difference between a restaurant keeping their doors open or closing their doors permanently.”

Restaurants and hotels have created special Thanksgiving To-Go menus, ranging from prepared meals and meal kits to build-your-own-meal options. A list of participating restaurants can be found at mrla.org/thanksgivingtogo.

According to the MRLA, the restaurant industry plays a major role in Michigan’s economy, employing over half-a-million people and generating $40 billion in revenue for the state.

“This year,” Winslow said, “dining rooms and banquet halls remain empty — a sad sight for employees who look forward to serving guests and count on their paychecks, and for operators who depend upon revenue from holiday dining to sustain their businesses after the new year.”

The MRLA attempted to sue the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) over its ban on dine-in restaurants. The lawsuit contends that the epidemic orders will force 40% of restaurants to close, at least temporarily, and could result in around 250,000 employees being laid off over the holiday season. The lawsuit also says the economic impact of the pandemic could see at least 6,000 Michigan restaurants permanently close by the spring.

According to the lawsuit, about 2,000 restaurants have already closed their doors permanently this year due to the pandemic.

A judge rejected the MRLA's request for a restraining order to stop the prohibition on dine-in restaurants.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Meanwhile on Parallel Earth
Lead poisoning endangers generations of Detroit children, with no end in sight
Savage Love: Add it up
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 18-24)
Coups For Dummies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan Big Boy restaurant launches GoFundMe to pay for fees from defying pandemic orders to close Read More

  2. Eastern Market Brewing Co. pulls Detroit Lions-themed beer after Barry Sanders threatens legal action Read More

  3. Detroit expands outdoor dining program Read More

  4. Michigan's first Black-owned brewery, Black Calder Brewing Co., launches in Grand Rapids area Read More

  5. Heated outdoor stands coming to downtown Northville to help shops and restaurants weather winter Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation