Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Wingstop is now offering chicken thighs in the Detroit market — here's how you can try them for free

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

National wings chain Wingstop has a new menu offering, and the Motor City is among the first to try it.

The company is now testing crispy chicken thighs in the Detroit market.



Customers can try them for free on Thursday, Nov. 19, while supplies last by adding a two-piece thighs to their order and using the promo code "TRYTHIGHS" at checkout.

The thighs will be available from now until January at all participating Wingstop locations in the Detroit area.

More information is available at wingstop.com.

