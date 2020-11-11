See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Twist is now serving gourmet soft pretzels out of a walk-up window behind Detroit's Shinola Hotel

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TWIST
  • Courtesy of Twist

Walk-up windows are gaining in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Detroit has a new one.

Twist is now serving soft pretzels out of a walk-up window in Parker's Alley behind the Detroit's Shinola Hotel.



The spot is the latest from restauranteur Holly McClain of nearby Olin Bar & Kitchen. The menu features warm, soft pretzels with varieties like sea salt and cinnamon and sugar, and come with dipping sauces like grain mustard, beer cheese, sesame peanut, and veggie cream cheese. The spot is also selling cocktails-to-go, another pandemic innovation, that come in a pouch à la Capri Sun.

Twist's hours are from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Starting Nov. 17, the hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Meanwhile, Olin has rolled out a new brunch menu with items like Challah French toast topped with chantilly cream and apples, maple glazed pork belly, savory goat cheesecake bites, and a shortrib burger.

The new menu is available from from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Olin Bar & Kitchen is located at 25 E. Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-774-1190; olindetroit.com.

