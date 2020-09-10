Thursday, September 10, 2020
The Statler Bistro, a new restaurant and market, is coming to downtown Detroit's City Club Apartments
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 2:36 PM
Warren-based Joe Vicari Restaurant Group is making a move downtown with a new high-end restaurant and market. The Statler Bistro is expected to open in downtown Detroit's City Club Apartments in January 2021, according to an announcement by the company on Thursday.
Billed as "an American/French bistro and market," the 175-seat Statler Bistro will open in the first floor of the City Club Apartments located on the corner of Washington Blvd and W. Grand River Ave, in the former site of the historic Statler Hotel. It will include indoor and outdoor seating.
Groceries and pre-made meals will be available for purchase from the Statler Bistro's market component.
It's Joe Vicari Restaurant Group's 22nd restaurant, and a unique concept for the group. The company is known for its Andiamo and Joe Muer Seafood restaurants.
