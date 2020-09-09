It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Table and Bar

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Table and Bar

Like a hole through the heart, Detroit Institute of Bagels shutters, sells everything

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge O'CONNER REAL ESTATE
  • O'Conner Real Estate

RIP DIB.

Detroit Institute of Bagels is closed and everything, including the restaurant's Corktown building, down to the equipment upon which delicious boil-and-bake bagels were made, is up for grabs.



In a text exchange with Deadline Detroit, DIB owner Ben Newman confirmed that he's closing up shop on his bagel, sandwich, and coffee business of seven years.

“At the end of the day I feel OK about selling,” Newman said. “DIB was as much an urban planning/placemaking project as it was a love for bagels.”

In March, DIB received the green light from the city to expand the casual bagel restaurant, just before the pandemic took hold of Michigan businesses.

However, even after opening at reduced capacity in May and fulfilling carryout orders on weekends, Newman said the decision to sell off DIB is ultimately a personal one, as he wants to focus his time on family.

The 3,400-square-foot corner building at 1236 Michigan Ave. is on the market for close to $1.6 million. Potential buyers have an opportunity to purchase the business and its equipment for an additional $600,000. Ideally, Newman would like for the entire package to go to another bagel business.

DIB first opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day in 2013.

Table and Bar

