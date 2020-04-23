Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Table and Bar

Good dude and rap god Eminem sends Mom's Spaghetti to metro Detroit health care workers

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER, HENRY FORD NEWS
  • Twitter, Henry Ford News

Detroit rapper Eminem sent some much-needed sustenance in the form of "Mom's Spaghetti" to support those local Detroit health care workers battling the coronavirus on the frontlines.

Earlier this week, Henry Ford Health Care System received a healthy helping of Mom's Spaghetti from Eminem, Shady Records, and Clarkston-based Union Joints as a gesture of gratitude for their hard work.

“Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, Eminem,” reads a tweet from Henry Ford Health Care System.

Staff at Detroit Medical Center also received a delivery of the delicious novelty, taking to Twitter to express gratitude for the support.




A nod to a heavily memed lyric off of Em's Academy Award-winning “Lose Yourself” from the rapper's 2002 semi-autobiographical feature film 8 Mile, Eminem debuted his culinary collaboration with Union Joints for a Mom's Spaghetti pop-up in 2017, which took place at the Shelter, the rapper's old rap-battle stomping grounds.

This year found the 47-year-old “Rap God” landing his 10th No. 1 record in a row with Music to Be Murdered By. The track “Godzilla,” which features the late rapper Juice WRLD, also made headlines after it broke a World Record for fastest rap verse, cramming in a whopping 10.65 syllables per second during the third verse.

Earlier this week, Eminem celebrated 12 years of sobriety, posting a photo of his recovery chip on social media.

“Clean dozen, in the books,” an Instagram caption read. “I’m not afraid.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 76% of Michigan restaurant workers are out of work due to the coronavirus, according to report Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer says she sees 'great potential' with coronovirus drug hydroxychloroquine; Detroit is now leading the nation's first large-scale study Read More

  3. Little Caesars to donate one million pizzas to coronavirus frontline workers, launches 'pie it forward' program Read More

  4. Introducing Good To-Go Detroit, a database of local restaurants with carry-out and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic Read More

  5. Detroit's Eastern Market now offers online ordering and curbside pickup due to the coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation