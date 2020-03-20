Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

March 20, 2020 Food & Drink » Table and Bar

How you can support Metro Times’ advertisers during the coronavirus pandemic 

click to enlarge Condado Tacos. - PHOTO BY CATIE VIOX
  • Photo by Catie Viox
  • Condado Tacos.

As you know, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has ground Detroit's economy to a halt. Here’s how some of Metro Times’ sponsors have altered their business to weather the outbreak. Please support them if you can, and check back for updates!

The Ark

316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-761-1818; theark.org
“To help our community manage the COVID-19 crisis, Ark events are cancelled through April 30, 2020. We’ll miss you and the music for the time-being, but we hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

Andiamo

Bloomfield, Clarkston, Dearborn, Detroit, Fenton, Livonia, Sterling Heights, Warren; andiamoitalia.com

Carry-out menu and curb-side delivery available. Open noon-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday..

B. Nektar

1511 Jarvis St., Ferndale; 313-744-6323; bnektar.com

Taproom offers carry-out as an option for the time being and planning for curb-side ordering and delivery.

Beans & Cornbread

29508 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield; 248-208-1680; beanscornbread.com



Carry out available 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Beyond Juice

detroitfoodupdates.com

Beyond Juice partnered with BMG Media and Sari Cicurel PR to create detroitfoodupdates.com, a database of local restaurants who offer delivery, carry out, and “no contact delivery.” Get a free smoothie when you download the app for the first time. Let me know if you have any questions.

Bonefish Grill

660 W. Big Beaver Rd., Troy; 248-269-0276; bonefishgrill.com
I did just receive our temporarily reduced menu that I'm attaching for your reference. I am offering a free bounce back bang bang shrimp card for all carry out orders. Our delivery is currently through either Door Dash and Uber Eats. We do have a catering delivery service offered through EZCater.

Brome Modern Eatery

22062 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-996-5050; bromemoderneatery.com

50% off all orders until further notice. Use order code UNITY20 at checkout.

Buddy’s

Locations in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Dearborn, Detroit, Farmington Hills, Grand Rapids, Grosse Pointe, Lansing, Livonia, Novi, Plymouth, Shelby Township, Royal Oak, Warren, Woodhaven; buddyspizza.com

Open for carry-out, delivery, curbside carry-out with touchless payment, and free delivery through DoorDash. Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Café Muse

418 S Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-544-4749; cafemuseroyaloak.com

Offers carry out only service daily from 9:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. They also have a license that allows wine and beer sales with carry-out. Delivery range is two block radius, but they have also recently partnered with Grubhub. They are also selling gift cards, a great way to support local restaurants.

Cata Vino

4130 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-285-9081; catavinodetroit.com



Open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday except Sunday for retail wine and cheese sales. 10% off a half-case, 20% off a full case, wines can mixed.

Como’s Restaurant

22812 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-677-4439; comosrestaurant.com

Now offering buy one, get one free pizza. Open 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for pick up and delivery.

Condado Tacos

Detroit and Royal Oak; condadotacos.com

Open daily from 10 a.m-11 p.m through online ordering with express pick-up and delivery. Customers can also purchase gift cards.

Cork & Gabel

corkandgable.com

Donating any leftover food to food banks and are closing till further notice. Gift cards are available.

Detroit Fleat

fleattakeout.com

Offering gift card sales. You can also donate to their employee relief fund at gofundme.com/f/detroit-fleat-employee-assistance-fund.

Edo Ramen

4313 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-556-5775; edoramenmi.com

Now offering 10% off all direct phone orders (must mention 10% off post), carry out, curbside-pickup, delivery via Doordash and Postmates, and gift cards from noon-8 p.m.

GreenSpace and Go

32867 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-850-8500; greenspaceandgo.com

Currently open for carry out and delivery from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. this week. Offering delivery, carry out, and gift card purchases.

HopCat

Ann Arbor, Detroit, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Holland, Royal Oak; hopcat.com

Offering carry-out and delivery (no alcohol) through order.hopcat.com or through DoorDash. With a valid ID you can also refill your growler or beer cans and bottles to go. Gift cards are also available. First-time orders through order.hopcat.com get 20% off entire order.

J's Penalty Box

22726 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-398-4070; jspenaltybox.com

Open for delivery and curb side pick up.

Joe Muer Seafood

Bloomfield Hills, Detroit; joemuer.com

Carry-out, curbside delivery (please call upon arrival).

Luxe Bar & Grill

525 N. Old Woodward Birmingham; 248-792-6051; luxebarandgrill.com

Carry-out, curbside, and local delivery from noon-9 p.m.

Market North End

474 N. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-712-4953; marketnorthend.com

Carry-out, curbside, and local delivery. Limited to dinner hours, 4-8 p.m.

Men on the Move

michiganmovers.com

Still opened for all your moving needs. Their men work in groups of just two and practice safe precautions to get customers moved safely.

Michigan Theater

603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-839; michtheater.org

During the forced closure, the Michigan Theater relies on donations (large and small) and memberships.

Motor City Gas

325 E. 4th St., Royal Oak; 248-599-1427; motorcitygas.com

Open to the public from noon-7 p.m. every day of the week for carry out bottle sales, gift cards, apparel, and merchandise. They are also donating 10% off all whiskey bottle sales directly to staff until March 30.

Om Spa

22070 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-9686; omdayspa.com

Now selling gift cards online.

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-808-6244; owlwoodward.com

Open for carry-out and curb-side. Reduced hours from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Peepo's

10890 Beech Daly Rd., Taylor; 313-299-9992; peepossubs.com

Carry-out, DoorDash, and Ubereats orders only.

Republica

1999 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; 248-268-3175; republicaberkley.com

Carry-out menu available.

Sal's Birmingham

505 N. Old Woodward Ave., 248-644-8977; salsbirmingham.com

Carry-out, curbside, local delivery, and Door Dash from noon-8 p.m.

Slows

Detroit, Grand Rapids, slowsbarbq.com

Detroit flagship restaurant is now closed due to Governor’s orders, but Slows To Go in Midtown Detroit and Grand Rapids are open for carryout and delivery. 15% discount to all service members, first responders, police, and health care workers. Delivery available through UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Postmates. Gift cards are also available.

Willis Show Bar

willisshowbar.com

Though closed for the foreseeable future, Willis Show Bar is now producing “Willis at Home,” a one-hour show featuring video cocktail tutorials of our signature cocktails and live performances from their amazing bands. “We hope this will bring a little excitement to your social distancing, keep everyone safe, and give our guests an opportunity to tip our staff and band and keep them going,” co-owner Sean Patrick says.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

We're keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

