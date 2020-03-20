How you can support Metro Times’ advertisers during the coronavirus pandemic 

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Catie Viox
-
Condado Tacos.
As you know, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has ground Detroit's economy to a halt. Here's how some of Metro Times
' sponsors have altered their business to weather the outbreak.
The Ark
316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-761-1818; theark.org
“To help our community manage the COVID-19 crisis, Ark events are cancelled through April 30, 2020. We’ll miss you and the music for the time-being, but we hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”
Andiamo
Bloomfield, Clarkston, Dearborn, Detroit, Fenton, Livonia, Sterling Heights, Warren; andiamoitalia.com
Carry-out menu and curb-side delivery available. Open noon-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday..
B. Nektar
1511 Jarvis St., Ferndale; 313-744-6323; bnektar.com
Taproom offers carry-out as an option for the time being and planning for curb-side ordering and delivery.
Beans & Cornbread
29508 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield; 248-208-1680; beanscornbread.com
Carry out available 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Beyond Juice
detroitfoodupdates.com
Beyond Juice partnered with BMG Media and Sari Cicurel PR to create detroitfoodupdates.com
, a database of local restaurants who offer delivery, carry out, and “no contact delivery.” Get a free smoothie when you download the app for the first time. Let me know if you have any questions.
Bonefish Grill
660 W. Big Beaver Rd., Troy; 248-269-0276; bonefishgrill.com
I did just receive our temporarily reduced menu that I'm attaching for your reference. I am offering a free bounce back bang bang shrimp card for all carry out orders. Our delivery is currently through either Door Dash and Uber Eats. We do have a catering delivery service offered through EZCater.
Brome Modern Eatery
22062 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-996-5050; bromemoderneatery.com
50% off all orders until further notice. Use order code UNITY20 at checkout.
Buddy’s
Locations in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Dearborn, Detroit, Farmington Hills, Grand Rapids, Grosse Pointe, Lansing, Livonia, Novi, Plymouth, Shelby Township, Royal Oak, Warren, Woodhaven; buddyspizza.com
Open for carry-out, delivery, curbside carry-out with touchless payment, and free delivery through DoorDash. Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Café Muse
418 S Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-544-4749; cafemuseroyaloak.com
Offers carry out only service daily from 9:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. They also have a license that allows wine and beer sales with carry-out. Delivery range is two block radius, but they have also recently partnered with Grubhub. They are also selling gift cards, a great way to support local restaurants.
Cata Vino
4130 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-285-9081; catavinodetroit.com
Open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday except Sunday for retail wine and cheese sales. 10% off a half-case, 20% off a full case, wines can mixed.
Como’s Restaurant
22812 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-677-4439; comosrestaurant.com
Now offering buy one, get one free pizza. Open 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for pick up and delivery.
Condado Tacos
Detroit and Royal Oak; condadotacos.com
Open daily from 10 a.m-11 p.m through online ordering with express pick-up and delivery. Customers can also purchase gift cards.
Cork & Gabel
corkandgable.com
Donating any leftover food to food banks and are closing till further notice. Gift cards are available.
Detroit Fleat
fleattakeout.com
Offering gift card sales. You can also donate to their employee relief fund at gofundme.com/f/detroit-fleat-employee-assistance-fund
.
Edo Ramen
4313 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-556-5775; edoramenmi.com
Now offering 10% off all direct phone orders (must mention 10% off post), carry out, curbside-pickup, delivery via Doordash and Postmates, and gift cards from noon-8 p.m.
GreenSpace and Go
32867 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-850-8500; greenspaceandgo.com
Currently open for carry out and delivery from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. this week. Offering delivery, carry out, and gift card purchases.
HopCat
Ann Arbor, Detroit, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Holland, Royal Oak; hopcat.com
Offering carry-out and delivery (no alcohol) through order.hopcat.com or through DoorDash. With a valid ID you can also refill your growler or beer cans and bottles to go. Gift cards are also available. First-time orders through order.hopcat.com get 20% off entire order.
J's Penalty Box
22726 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-398-4070; jspenaltybox.com
Open for delivery and curb side pick up.
Joe Muer Seafood
Bloomfield Hills, Detroit; joemuer.com
Carry-out, curbside delivery (please call upon arrival).
Luxe Bar & Grill
525 N. Old Woodward Birmingham; 248-792-6051; luxebarandgrill.com
Carry-out, curbside, and local delivery from noon-9 p.m.
Market North End
474 N. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-712-4953; marketnorthend.com
Carry-out, curbside, and local delivery. Limited to dinner hours, 4-8 p.m.
Men on the Move
michiganmovers.com
Still opened for all your moving needs. Their men work in groups of just two and practice safe precautions to get customers moved safely.
Michigan Theater
603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-839; michtheater.org
During the forced closure, the Michigan Theater relies on donations (large and small) and memberships.
Motor City Gas
325 E. 4th St., Royal Oak; 248-599-1427; motorcitygas.com
Open to the public from noon-7 p.m. every day of the week for carry out bottle sales, gift cards, apparel, and merchandise. They are also donating 10% off all whiskey bottle sales directly to staff until March 30.
Om Spa
22070 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-9686; omdayspa.com
Now selling gift cards online.
O.W.L.
27302 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-808-6244; owlwoodward.com
Open for carry-out and curb-side. Reduced hours from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Peepo's
10890 Beech Daly Rd., Taylor; 313-299-9992; peepossubs.com
Carry-out, DoorDash, and Ubereats orders only.
Republica
1999 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; 248-268-3175; republicaberkley.com
Carry-out menu available.
Sal's Birmingham
505 N. Old Woodward Ave., 248-644-8977; salsbirmingham.com
Carry-out, curbside, local delivery, and Door Dash from noon-8 p.m.
Slows
Detroit, Grand Rapids, slowsbarbq.com
Detroit flagship restaurant is now closed due to Governor’s orders, but Slows To Go in Midtown Detroit and Grand Rapids are open for carryout and delivery. 15% discount to all service members, first responders, police, and health care workers. Delivery available through UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Postmates. Gift cards are also available.
Willis Show Bar
willisshowbar.com
Though closed for the foreseeable future, Willis Show Bar is now producing “Willis at Home,” a one-hour show featuring video cocktail tutorials of our signature cocktails and live performances from their amazing bands. “We hope this will bring a little excitement to your social distancing, keep everyone safe, and give our guests an opportunity to tip our staff and band and keep them going,” co-owner Sean Patrick says.
