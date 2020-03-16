Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

Table and Bar

Monday, March 16, 2020

Table and Bar

Local restaurants join growing list of places offering carryout and delivery options amid coronavirus crisis

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge BEYOND JUICERY + EATERY / FACEBOOK
  • Beyond Juicery + Eatery / Facebook

As the coronavirus crisis continues on, local businesses have partnered to create a list of restaurants that offer delivery, contact-free delivery, and carryout.

“These local restaurants are all running promotions to have one common purpose: to help our neighbors find a business that meets their needs,” the website reads. “We hope that in this time of crisis, this gives our communities and its local restaurants an opportunity to support and be there for one another.”

The site is the brainchild of Elliot Disner, VP Business Development of Beyond Juice, and BMG Media of Birmingham, as well as Sari Cicurel PR.



“These restaurants are so important to our cities and our communities and as we see other states shutting down restaurants and bars Michigan restaurants wanted to be ready,” an email from Sari Cicurel reads. “This way people can continue to support the local community. This list makes it easy to see what is being offered at one website.”

The list will be continually updated. If you would like to add your restaurant, click here.

