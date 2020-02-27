Table and Bar

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Table and Bar

Frita Batidos is now serving Cuban-inspired street food out of an Airstream trailer in Cass Corridor

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM

If you haven’t gotten on the Frita Batidos bandwagon yet, you can still get in line outside its Airstream trailer.

The eatery serving Cuban-inspired street food has now started serving it to us right on the street. A silver Airstream trailer parked right outside the Midtown Dog Park near the corner of Cass Avenue and West Canfield Street started serving food on Monday, and will return to the area Friday through Sunday.

The food trailer will be serving a select menu of Frita Batidos items, including beef, chorizo, and black bean burgers; shoestring and garlic-cilantro fries; and batidos, or Cuban milkshakes made from Guernsey ice cream, including the Chocolate Español and the Coconut Cream/Passionfruit. The menu also includes churros, plaintains, and seasonal items.




Frita Batidos also has two brick-and-mortar locations, one in Ann Arbor and a second one that opened in October at 66 Columbia St. in Detroit near the Fox Theatre.

