Detroit restaurant Craft Work to close in March

It is with a very heavy heart that we'll be closing our doors after our final service on Saturday, March 7. It's been a unique and special privilege to care for the good people of our city and beyond these past 6+ years. We're humbled and thankful for the opportunity we've shared, and for all the support we've received along the way. This is a moment we hoped would never come, and we've been doing everything we could to keep things going. Unfortunately, the challenge has become too great. Thank you to our team, and to everyone who's helped make Craft Work what it is. We couldn't have done any of it without everyone's support. We will continue our business as usual during this time. Stop by to say hello, check out a little happy hour, and help us say goodbye with as much grace as we're able. And by all means: please do everything you can to support local businesses. If they're doing something wrong, or you feel they could improve in some way, please let them know. We all need all the help we can get, as there are far too many great people to name who are impacted by realities such as this. Here’s to bluer skies ahead.