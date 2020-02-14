Detroit restaurant Craft Work to close in March

Craft Work has announced it will be closing its doors after Saturday, March 7.
After six years of business, the restaurant announced on Instagram it is closing next month. It will continue regular hours of operation until then, and is still taking reservations.
Owners Hugh Yaro and Christian Stachel said the closure is due to financial reasons, according to the Detroit Free Press.
“We noticed a change about eight months ago,” Yaro said. “Things started to become inconsistent with weekday and weekend business.”
In the beginning, Craft Work was quickly growing and its formal dining experience and bar life came to be a favorite in West Village. Owners said it was in the sixth year that things began to change.
"It just slowed down to the point that we’re not able to stay current with the bills and that became difficult," Yaro said.
The restaurant ended its statement on Instagram by encouraging patrons to continue supporting local businesses.
It specifically encouraged customers to engage with local establishments: “If they're doing something wrong, or you feel they could improve in some way, please let them know. We all need all the help we can get, as there are far too many great people to name who are impacted by realities such as this.”
Upon reflection, Yaro told Eater, “I’m very proud of what we’ve done and accomplished for the past six and half years." He continued, “I’m looking forward to seeing what goes into that space, because I do think it’s a space with a ton of potential.”