Friday, February 14, 2020

Detroit restaurant Craft Work to close in March

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge CRAFT WORK / FACEBOOK
  • Craft Work / Facebook

Craft Work has announced it will be closing its doors after Saturday, March 7.

After six years of business, the restaurant announced on Instagram it is closing next month. It will continue regular hours of operation until then, and is still taking reservations.

Owners Hugh Yaro and Christian Stachel said the closure is due to financial reasons, according to the Detroit Free Press.



“We noticed a change about eight months ago,” Yaro said. “Things started to become inconsistent with weekday and weekend business.”

In the beginning, Craft Work was quickly growing and its formal dining experience and bar life came to be a favorite in West Village. Owners said it was in the sixth year that things began to change.

"It just slowed down to the point that we’re not able to stay current with the bills and that became difficult," Yaro said.

The restaurant ended its statement on Instagram by encouraging patrons to continue supporting local businesses.

It specifically encouraged customers to engage with local establishments: “If they're doing something wrong, or you feel they could improve in some way, please let them know. We all need all the help we can get, as there are far too many great people to name who are impacted by realities such as this.”

Upon reflection, Yaro told Eater, “I’m very proud of what we’ve done and accomplished for the past six and half years." He continued, “I’m looking forward to seeing what goes into that space, because I do think it’s a space with a ton of potential.”

It is with a very heavy heart that we'll be closing our doors after our final service on Saturday, March 7. It's been a unique and special privilege to care for the good people of our city and beyond these past 6+ years. We're humbled and thankful for the opportunity we've shared, and for all the support we've received along the way. This is a moment we hoped would never come, and we've been doing everything we could to keep things going. Unfortunately, the challenge has become too great. Thank you to our team, and to everyone who's helped make Craft Work what it is. We couldn't have done any of it without everyone's support. We will continue our business as usual during this time. Stop by to say hello, check out a little happy hour, and help us say goodbye with as much grace as we're able. And by all means: please do everything you can to support local businesses. If they're doing something wrong, or you feel they could improve in some way, please let them know. We all need all the help we can get, as there are far too many great people to name who are impacted by realities such as this. Here’s to bluer skies ahead.

