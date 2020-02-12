A limited run of paczki-flavored vodka is here, thanks to Detroit City Distillery

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit City Distillery

Oh, good god.

The artery-clogging, hedonistic, and fruity custard-filled holiday better known as Fat Tuesday, aka paczki day, aka the best friggin' day of the year, is right around the corner — and some folks are getting in on the celebration early with a potent, 88-proof drinkable dessert.



For this year's festivities, the Eastern Market-based Detroit City Distillery will, once again, honor the tradition of their Paczki Day Vodka. In previous years, the DCD tasting room has offered mere sips of their specialty vodka. This year, however, they've bottled up a devilish 666 bottles of this year's batch, which will be made available starting Saturday, Feb. 22, when the distillery hosts their Paczki Day Vodka release party.



