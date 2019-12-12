Thursday, December 12, 2019
Ima's Midtown Detroit location opens its doors with new sandwich menu
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 10:14 AM
click to enlarge
-
Lee DeVito
-
A new Ima restaurant takes over the space at the former Sweet Lorraine’s Fabulous Mac n’ Brewz at Cass and Warren.
Detroit's Japanese-inspired restaurant Ima opened its second location in Detroit earlier this week. The restaurant takes over the space at the former Sweet Lorraine’s Fabulous Mac n’ Brewz at Cass and Warren.
The new spot is the growing chain's largest at 3,700 square feet. It's also the first to feature a fryer, and features a new sandwich menu that includes a new spicy Karaage fried chicken sandwich that The Detroit Free Press
says is better than the Popeyes chicken sandwich that famously broke the internet this summer.
Ima first opened on in 2017 on Michigan Avenue ion Corktown. It expanded to Madison Heights
last year.
The new Ima is located at 4870 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-883-7988; imanoodles.com/midtown
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.
Tags: Ima, Detroit, Midtown, Japanese, Image