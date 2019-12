Ima's Midtown Detroit location opens its doors with new sandwich menu

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

A new Ima restaurant takes over the space at the former Sweet Lorraine’s Fabulous Mac n’ Brewz at Cass and Warren.

Detroit's Japanese-inspired restaurant Ima opened its second location in Detroit earlier this week. The restaurant takes over the space at the former Sweet Lorraine’s Fabulous Mac n’ Brewz at Cass and Warren.The new spot is the growing chain's largest at 3,700 square feet. It's also the first to feature a fryer, and features a new sandwich menu that includes a new spicy Karaage fried chicken sandwich thatsays is better than the Popeyes chicken sandwich that famously broke the internet this summer.Ima first opened on in 2017 on Michigan Avenue ion Corktown. It expanded to Madison Heights last year.The new Ima is located at 4870 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-883-7988; imanoodles.com/midtown