Cheers! Detroit Beer Fest to bring more than 800 brewskies to Eastern Market
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 12:03 PM
Good news, Michigan: Y’all can hold your beer. A recent study, issued by none other than alcohol.org, found that Michiganders have the second-highest tolerance for beer in the nation
. Apparently, on average, it takes us 4.02 beers to feel drunk. Oh, and Michigan also ranks in the top 10 nationwide for most breweries per capita
. Put simply: We love beer, which is why the 11th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival
is making us thirsty.
The rain-or-shine event returns to Eastern Market for two days of beer tasting. The festival will offer attendees an opportunity to sample their choice of more than 850 beers from 130 microbreweries and brewpubs. Each ticket allows for 15 tastings, which, at 3 ounces a pour, means… well, drink responsibly. $5 designated driver tickets are available.
Event runs from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and 1-6 p.m. on Saturday; 2934 Russell St., mibeer.com; Tickets are $45-$50 and include 15 beer sample tokens.
