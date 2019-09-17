Seafood fans, save the date: Shuck Yeah! — Metro Times
' sophomorically named oyster-tasting extravaganza — has been rescheduled. The event, now in its third year, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 20, at Ferndale's Otus Supply.
Aside from oysters, you can also expect Bloody Marys, cocktails, beer, and food samples from local restaurants. There will be live music, and the Lions vs. the Vikings game will be on TV.
But back to the oysters: Pre-sale tickets are $30 and include six oysters, six drink tickets, and two oyster shooters — yep, an oyster floating in a shot. You also get a commemorative shot glass.
For more information, see mtshuckyeah.com
. You can view a slideshow of photos from last year's Shuck Yeah! here
.
