North Farmington High School seniors once again killed it with hilarious annual prank student ID photos

“Sit back there and say my hair ain’t luxurious , when you know it is” #NFID20 @KattWilliams pic.twitter.com/YE7lOZcL54 — Taj Cheathem (T🐆✌🏽👌🏽) (@CrownKing522) September 12, 2019

“ do you know what tuna is ??? ITS FISH ! i can’t give pudge FiSh ID BE AN ABOMINATION!!!” @Disney #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/7bzvWIMnwq — valentino. (@tinoladypink) September 12, 2019

“So I crashed in my backseat for a couple hours- and I oop” @JasminesMaster #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/z42XAqHA3P — Maya Kelly (@Kelly52Maya) September 12, 2019

pepppa.... what are you doing on my #nfid20 ??? pic.twitter.com/Qh6PspXj1y — serena varghese (@serenavarghese) September 12, 2019

Me looking for the motivation to graduate #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/nwsMvUH0dL — Morgan Broughton (@MorganBroughto4) September 12, 2019

“Identity theft is not a joke Jim! Millions of families suffer every year!”#NFID20 pic.twitter.com/DLLIS8MhKP — Jordan (@JordanPaholak) September 12, 2019

Get Allstate so you’re protected from mayhem... like me. #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/lnXqjnSLhO — Brandon Decker (@bdeck_15) September 12, 2019

Petty, but with just a touch of mellow smoothness. #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/z6t7S1qWef — Maxwell (@Maxschryer) September 12, 2019

“Really, you think I’m s cop dressed like this?” #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/WZholipcQg — Scott Katz (@scottkatzz) September 12, 2019

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. #NFID20 @ferrisbueller pic.twitter.com/qYa9yHNvuZ — Dillon Sharp (@Di11Pickles) September 12, 2019

May the odds be ever in your favor... #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/xlnwHvwXaN — Emma (@Emma__Stern) September 12, 2019

The goofy teens at North Farmington High School took their annual prank student ID photos, and ooh boy, are they a doozy this year.As in past years, the senior class had fun imitating pop culture figures and memes with their student photos — such as fraternal twins Andreas and Therese Diakovasiliou, who dressed as the creepy twins from"This is a tradition at North, so we go viral every year," Therese explains. "The senior class went viral for the past three or four years."Therese says they bought one dress off of Amazon (for $30; "It's a good investment," she says) and shared it."Right after I took [my photo] we went to the back of the line and we changed right in the middle of the gym," she says."I was like, so embarrassed," Andreas says. "It was hard for me to do it. I tried to hold my laughter the whole time but it was so hard."Therese says she has been waiting for this moment for a long time."I had this idea when I was actually a sophomore," Therese says. "At first [Andreas] was like, 'No, I'm not doing that.' And then like junior year came around he was like, 'Yeah, sure.' Then closer to ID day he was like, 'Yeah, I'm doing it.'"There are more than 300 teens in NFHS's senior class, and Therese estimates some 90 percent of the students participated this year. You can browse them on social media using the hashtag #NFID20.Here are some of our other favorites: