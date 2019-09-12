Table and Bar

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Table and Bar

Fine-dining restaurant Pernoi is now open in Birmingham

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge Takashi Yagihashi and Luciano DelSignore. - COURTESY OF PERNOI
  • Courtesy of Pernoi
  • Takashi Yagihashi and Luciano DelSignore.

The highly anticipated Pernoi has finally opened its doors in Birmingham.

The eatery made it official on Tuesday, and has enlisted the talents of lauded chefs Takashi Yagihashi and Luciano DelSignore to bring restaurant-goers a fine-dining experience.

DelSignore co-founded Bigalora Wood-Fired Cucina and is also an owner of Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante. Yagihashi is known for his work at Tribute in Farmington Hills. He later opened Chicago’s Takashi — which earned a Michelin star — as well as Slurping Turtle, though he is not associated with the ramen chain any longer.



The two chefs offer French, Japanese, and Italian dishes at Pernoi, meaning “for us” in Italian. The menu includes such dishes as foie gras torchon, rabbit agnolotti, and braised baby artichokes, as well as over 400 bottles of wine and classic cocktails. Dishes are priced between $16 and $75. Restaurant patrons can peruse the full menu before their first visit.

The 2,700-square-foot restaurant can seat 65 people and boasts a “luxury yacht” design by Kyle Evans Design, according to a press release. It includes three rooms that feature distinct dining experiences: The formal, jacket-required Maple Room offers tasting menus and a la carte options; the Port Room provides a casual bar ambience; and the Terrace is a courtyard area where visitors can dine and drink.

Pernoi is located at 310 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-940-0000; pernoibirmingham.com; Open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

