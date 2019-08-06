Behold, Asian Corned Beef's new lobster egg rolls

click to enlarge Tom Perkins

There are places to which one heads for lobster in metro Detroit — Joe Muer, Mudgie's, Voyager, London Chop House and... Asian Corned Beef? Nope, the latter is not really a spot one would think to include on that list.So we were skeptical when we heard last week that the corned beef egg roll mini chain is now serving lobster egg rolls at its new Woodward Avenue location in Detroit, figuring it would be a greasy package filled with imitation lobster meat.Asian Corned Beef, we sincerely apologize for doubting you. The lobster egg rolls are not greasy packages filled with faux crustacean. Instead, they arrive with real, buttery, and delicious lobster meat packed into a crispy, golden brown vessel.A dual pack costs $4, and when one looks at the cost of lobster products around town, ACB might be offering the deal of the decade.