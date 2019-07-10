Table and Bar

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Condado Tacos is headed to Midtown

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CONDADO TACOS
Condado Tacos is headed to Midtown Detroit later this fall in the opening of its second Michigan location. The popular Ohio-based taco chain restaurant will be located in the Detroit Creamery building at 634 Selden St. right between Second and Third avenues.


The shop, whose first Michigan location is set to open in Royal Oak this August, is unique in its “build-you-own-taco” concept, as it offers toppings such as tequila lime steak, Thai chili tofu, and BBQ pulled jackfruit. Other freshly served toppings include jicama and pineapple salsa.

While the scantron-like menus make it easy for diners to be as selective as they want about their choice of toppings, Condado offers a menu of suggested tacos as well. The restaurant also offers a number of shell options, in addition to vegetarian and vegan choices.


Condado Tacos serves a number of specialty drinks, including its extensive margarita menu.


This will be Condados Tacos’ 14th location since its first opening in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014. Taco prices start at $3.50 and it’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

