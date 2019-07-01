Table and Bar

Monday, July 1, 2019

Table and Bar

A new taco shop is headed to downtown Royal Oak

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 2:49 PM

Taco chain Condado Tacos plans to open a new location in downtown Royal Oak on Aug. 8.

The shop, which is planned for 310 S. Main St., specializes in "build-your-own" tacos with toppings like barbecue jackfruit, tequila-lime chicken, shrimp ceviche, and Thai chili tofu. Diners also pick the type of shell, which include flavored hard shells, soft shells, or a combination of both. The "proteins" can also be served in a bowl or on top of nacho chips.

Diners can pick from a range of toppings like jicama and cabbage slaw; sauces like Mexican chimichurri; and salsas like pineapple with tomatoes, peppers, and onions. The restaurant also specializes in mescal and tequila, and will serve plenty of Mexican beers.



The Royal Oak store will be Condado's 13th. It also serves as even more evidence that there's no lack of interest in running a restaurant in downtown Royal Oak, and no one in the city is going to starve.

Table and Bar

