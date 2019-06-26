Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Recently-opened Detroit izakaya Katsu appears to be closing already
By Tom Perkins
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 9:17 AM
Recently-opened izakaya Katsu Detroit appears to be preparing to close.
A sign posted on the Woodbridge restaurant's door states that it's holding a "closing down sale" from June 25 to June 30. The Japanese gastropub that offered small plates, noodle dishes, and meats cooked on a yakitori grill just opened in December. Co-owner Katsu Yama's "Katsu" brand also has locations in Vietnam, Japan, and other Asian countries
We sent chef Roy Chen an email asking for more details and will update the story if we hear back.
The news is a bummer because we thoroughly enjoyed our visits
to the restaurant, and gave it a positive review.
