Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Table and Bar

Recently-opened Detroit izakaya Katsu appears to be closing already

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 9:17 AM

click to enlarge LEE DEVITO
  • Lee Devito

Recently-opened izakaya Katsu Detroit appears to be preparing to close.

A sign posted on the Woodbridge restaurant's door states that it's holding a "closing down sale" from June 25 to June 30. The Japanese gastropub that offered small plates, noodle dishes, and meats cooked on a yakitori grill just opened in December. Co-owner Katsu Yama's "Katsu" brand also has locations in Vietnam, Japan, and other Asian countries

We sent chef Roy Chen an email asking for more details and will update the story if we hear back.



The news is a bummer because we thoroughly enjoyed our visits to the restaurant, and gave it a positive review.

click to enlarge LEE DEVITO
  • Lee Devito

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Ochre Bakery serves up clean cuisine in Core City Read More

  2. How Detroit became a Caribbean food town Read More

  3. Plum Market to open in downtown Detroit on July 3 Read More

  4. Review: Detroit’s Cork and Gabel does the big three (Italian, Irish, and German, that is) Read More

  5. A Taste of Summer in the D bash brings a perfect blend of Detroit area restaurants to the Garden Theater Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...