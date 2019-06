Recently-opened Detroit izakaya Katsu appears to be closing already

click to enlarge Lee Devito

Recently-opened izakaya Katsu Detroit appears to be preparing to close.A sign posted on the Woodbridge restaurant's door states that it's holding a "closing down sale" from June 25 to June 30. The Japanese gastropub that offered small plates, noodle dishes, and meats cooked on a yakitori grill just opened in December. Co-owner Katsu Yama's "Katsu" brand also has locations in Vietnam, Japan, and other Asian countriesWe sent chef Roy Chen an email asking for more details and will update the story if we hear back.The news is a bummer because we thoroughly enjoyed our visits to the restaurant, and gave it a positive review.