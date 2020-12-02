Newly fired Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia might have a burner Twitter account where he defends himself, calls Kaley Cuoco 'hot'

The only awful thing was Coach Patricia hitching his wagon to an organization like the Detroit Lions.— Eddy P (@EddyPLionsFan) December 1, 2020
LOL. Coach Patricia accomplished more than you ever have or ever will. If the Lions organization had listened to him everything would be different.— Eddy P (@EddyPLionsFan) December 1, 2020
I’m 100% convinced this is Matt Patricia’s burner.— Ben C (@TheExtraPointFF) December 1, 2020
The account didn’t tweet between September 4th and today. And look at the tweets and replies. All they follow are former/current Lions, former/current Pats, and Barstool. Oh, and Matt Patricia’s middle name is Edward lmao https://t.co/YduKDzYLWK
Using a 1st round pick on a tight end is the biggest gripe. There were other players that could have helped such as DL Ed Oliver who would have played very well in Patricia’s scheme.— Eddy P (@EddyPLionsFan) December 1, 2020
Lions would be better off moving on. Stanford is uncoachable.— Eddy P (@EddyPLionsFan) December 1, 2020
Surprise! Coach Patricia was right. If the Lions organization and players listened to him then everything would be different— Eddy P (@EddyPLionsFan) December 1, 2020
