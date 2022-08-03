Most Popular & Best CBD Brands in 2022

In recent years, CBD has become one of the most popular choices as a natural remedy in the market. As more and more people turn to CBD for its various health benefits, the demand for high-quality CBD products has flourished. With the CBD industry expected to continue to grow in the coming years, now is the perfect time to get involved. Today, we give you a rundown on the most popular and best CBD brands 2022 is offering.
Read on To Find Out 5 Of the Top CBD Brands This Year.
Whether it be an end-of-the-year list, an influencer's endorsed products, or the roll of winners from an online consumer poll, there's something in there that makes them worthy of a peek. This year truly had a major deviation from the 'Best CBD Brands 2021' list. It wouldn't hurt to see what the buzz is all about. The Cannabis world has a lot to offer, and researchers & industry visionaries are ready to tap into it. Here are the Top 5 Hemp Brands of 2022 that truly stand out:
- Most Innovative Brand - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary
- Most Popular for Highly Potent Hemp Products - VIIA Hemp
- Best CBD Brand with Premium Organic CBD Products - Cornbread Hemp
- Top-Rated CBD Brand Products - Neurogan
- Rookie of the Year - Seabedee
Choose The High-Quality CBD Product to Suit Your Needs.
Follow the noise. This is your best bet if you are looking for the best CBD brands in 2022. From observation, consumers rally behind a brand they can fully trust. Most likely, their initial experience has given them a quality experience that they continued using the CBD products from the manufacturer—and to an extent, even recommended the hemp product to their peers.
CBD brands stay popular for a long time because of the loyalty the customers give to their CBD products, and not because of their aggressive marketing. We need to give credit where it's due. It may be the marketing that got them to try a CBD product, but it's the benefits they get for their health and wellness that keep them coming back.
While Picking Best CBD Brands, We Focused on These Components
When deciding on a CBD product to stick with, it's advisable to do your research first. You can't just walk into a store and grab any product you see initially in the aisle. Your needs and preferences must be accounted for properly.
Sometimes, you also need to double-check if the brands comply with the laws and are doing what they say they're doing. This may sound tedious, but this should always be your course of action before any purchase—especially if just a small blunder may put your health at risk.
To make your life easier, we're going to let you in on our secret. After countless hemp brands we've tried and CBD & hemp oil extract reviews we've read, we think these are the things you need to prioritize:
1-CBD products should be lab-tested for purity and potency.
CBD products should be tested in allowed independent laboratories to ensure that the products are free of contaminants and that they contain the correct amount of CBD. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is the federal body responsible for ensuring that all hemp-infused products are safe and effective. A regulatory framework for hemp and CBD products is yet to be completed. However, in the past years, FDA had given warning letters to CBD brands that illegally sell CBD products.
2-The best CBD brands have a variety of hemp extract products for anyone.After checking the hemp manufacturers' accreditations and certifications, it's time to check their offerings. If you're looking for a high-quality CBD product, you'll want to make sure that the company you're buying from has an excellent reputation for producing quality products. Some CBD brands also incessantly seek innovation by incorporating new ingredients and ingenious manufacturing techniques.
You may find hemp products with exceptional ingredients.
These brands mostly offer a wider variety of products, which even people with strict dietary preferences will enjoy. If you're a professional who comes across random drug tests from time to time, then eye on the best THC free CBD brands only. For vegans, there are a lot of vegan CBD products out there you can find. If not out-and-out marketed, you may check the list of ingredients on the CBD product label. Dependable CBD brands should have these written.
3-Your chosen CBD brand should have a user-friendly website.
A user-friendly website can benefit you a lot in the long run. A reputable CBD brand should have an online CBD store that's easy to navigate so you can find the information you are looking for in a jiff. A well-maintained cannabis dispensary assures you can always go back to the manufacturer for an easy restock of your favorite product, great customer service, and updated information on CBD whenever.
4-The best CBD brands gain a lot of positive customer reviews.
The CBD product reviews can help you in deciding on what CBD brand to trust. The consumer insights will give you an idea of the quality of the hemp product and the company's customer service. Some of the best CBD brands have high ratings on websites like Trustpilot and Reddit. If you cannot find any organic customer reviews, you might contact the company directly. Many companies will be happy to provide you with organic customer reviews if you contact them and ask.
5-Popular CBD brands invest in customer service.
Brands invest in customer service because they want to keep their customers happy. Excellent customer service keeps customers like you coming back. For returning customers, perks like discounts or free shipping are offered. The most popular CBD brands also have responsive social media channels, so you can always reach out if you have questions or problems. Note: Always buy from their official stores; never transact on social media platforms.
CBD Best Brands Worth Checking Out in 2022
Trust and loyalty are everything. And this is what CBD and hemp oil extract reviews can easily show.
Neurogan is a San Diego-based CBD and lifestyle company with Scandinavian roots. Their CBD products are well-loved because of their straightforward application and effectiveness, according to the thousands of reviews you can easily check online. Neurogan also has received much admiration for its outstanding customer service and its utmost dedication to sustainability.
For those with dietary preferences, you will find vegan and/or Kosher-certified CBD products in their collection. And for the newbies who just want to dip their toes in the CBD realm, Neurogan products are available in full-spectrum and THC-free variants, besides different CBD potencies.
The most recommended for those who plan to buy concentrated hemp oil with the lowest CBD possible is the Cannabidiol Oil 500mg. You may avail it in citrus, cinnamon, or, in its all-natural glory, hemp flavor.
PROS
- Different CBD oil potencies (From 500mg to 12000mg).
- Available in full spectrum and broad-spectrum variants.
- 100% organic ingredients.
- CBD products are manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility.
- Clear dosage instructions.
- Referral perks are offered.
- Available for the US and international shipping.
- Fairly priced.
CONS
- Consumers complain about the earthy taste and aroma.
Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary - Most Innovative Brand
Onto the next stop… the CBD brand that has always stepped their game!
Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary is one of the pioneering CBD dispensary chains in the United States right now. Aside from their online CBD store and partnerships with 3rd-party retailers, you may find MJ CBD Dispensary's hemp-infused products in 17 physical locations across the country. This is perfect for those who like to buy concentrated hemp oil and other products up close.
MJCBD Dispensary has always been keen on providing all-natural alternatives to avoid the side effects of some pharmaceutical drugs. And true to its mission, with over 98 MJCBD products easily available online, it's easy for you to find the best natural remedy for your needs in no time.
Besides the CBD products, their extensive product range featuring the novel Delta-8 THC cannabinoid is something you shouldn't miss. A wonderful introduction to the delta 8 world is the MJ CBDD Delta 8 Gummies. They're filled with delta 8 THC and other beneficial cannabinoids—plus, they're delectable to taste!
PROS
- An array of CBD and other hemp products.
- With physical CBD dispensaries; not just online stores.
- Different CBD and delta-8 concentrations in various administrations (edibles, flowers, concentrates, etc.).
- Also offers competitive partnerships for investors, franchisers, etc.
CONS
- Queries regarding orders should be sent through email only.
- The wide selection might be overwhelming for some.
VIIA Hemp Company - Most Popular for Highly Potent Hemp Products
How do you know if something's effective? According to the VIIA hemp company, it's when you can "actually feel" the hemp products.
VIIA Hemp Company is one of the best CBD brands famous for its affordable high-end CBD products with standout formulations. VIIA believes that the power of hemp could be harnessed in full for everyone who wants and needs them. In their catalog, you'll find hemp products in different potencies and flavors, perfect for any preferences.
In VIIA product creations, it's not just the best of nature CBD that's put in the spotlight. The highly potent CBD products from VIIA are packed with other minor cannabinoids. Cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, HHC, and Delta-8 are tapped so you may achieve a healthy flow state, sound sleep, and a stimulating lifestyle.
For those who want the optimum effects of delta-9—breaking no rules—the best-loved Delta 9 Gummies are what you're looking for.
PROS
- Unique catalog of hemp products.
- New cannabinoids are the primary ingredients.
- Simple instructions on dosage.
- Exclusive rewards and points are offered to returning customers.
- Luxurious CBD at a fair price.
- Sustainable CBD manufacturing.
CONS
- THC might make you fail a drug test.
Cornbread Hemp - Best CBD Brand with Premium Organic CBD Products
Walk the talk. For those who are very particular in ticking all the boxes in what they're looking for in CBD products, Cornbread Hemp may be the answer.
Cornbread Hemp is a family-owned CBD company that makes high-quality full-spectrum CBD products. This CBD brand is known for its commitment to producing the best possible concoction Americans can get. Hemp extract is sourced only from the mature flowers of hemp they've grown in the nutritious soil of Kentucky. Then, processed in their state-of-the-art facilities. From hemp cultivation to CBD manufacturing to retailing, you can make sure you're getting the most out of every dose.
Another feature that let Cornbread Hemp stick out from the crowd is its adherence to the organic standards of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Most of the Cornbread Hemp CBD products are certified organic products.
Our ultimate pick from the bunch is the USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil. This all-natural full-spectrum CBD oil is perfect for your nighttime routine.
PROS
- Most products are USDA-certified organic.
- CBD extract is sourced only from hemp flowers.
- Discounts and rewards programs are offered.
- A lot of bestsellers in their array of hemp extract products.
- A 30-day return policy is available.
- Full-spectrum CBD type for the entourage effect.
CONS
- Might not be the best option for those who will undergo a drug test.
Seabedee - Rookie of the Year
We start our list with Seabedee, one of the newest CBD companies that have joined the ranks of the CBD fun!
Seabedee is a CBD business founded by two childhood friends with the mission to "produce the highest-quality CBD known to man and woman". From CBD sublingual to CBD edibles to CBD topicals, you may find something you need from their premium line that will fit perfectly into your routine. These CBD products may be classified into three terpene blends: for calming, sleep, and for recovery.
The Seabedee CBD products are sourced from hemp plants organically grown in the soils of the US. Their team of experts also uses the CO2 extraction process to make sure that the CBD yield is at the highest with every CBD product.
Among their bestsellers, that is a must-try is the Neon CBD Gummies. These mouth-watering hemp-infused gummies containing 10mg of pure CBD isolate might help in stress relief. Here's a little secret: Seabedee sometimes conduct discounts (up to 25%) on their official store, so watch out for them!
PROS
- Free shipping on over $30.
- Discounts, Bundle & Save are offered to new and returning customers.
- Offers a variety of full-spectrum blends.
- Product Recommendation CBD Quiz for undecided customers.
- Easy to follow the dosing chart.
CONS
- No international shipping.
The Verdict: What's the Best CBD Brand?
Everything on the list is worth a try. These CBD manufacturers secure Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every batch they produce, so you can ensure you're getting the purest possible hemp formula for your body.
As you weigh the pros and cons, make sure that you prioritize your health needs. What benefits do I want from a CBD product? Remember that the best CBD product is what will work perfectly for you. Luckily, you'll find a lot of effect-based hemp goods from these five brands. Aside from this comprehensive guide, you may also find more information about the products of these CBD companies on their official websites.
Content Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling as mentioned in the above as source.
CBD SEO Agency: