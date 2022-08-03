Most Popular & Best CBD Brands in 2022

In recent years, CBD has become one of the most popular choices as a natural remedy in the market. As more and more people turn to CBD for its various health benefits, the demand for high-quality CBD products has flourished. With the CBD industry expected to continue to grow in the coming years, now is the perfect time to get involved. Today, we give you a rundown on the most popular and best CBD brands 2022 is offering.

Read on To Find Out 5 Of the Top CBD Brands This Year.





Whether it be an end-of-the-year list, an influencer's endorsed products, or the roll of winners from an online consumer poll, there's something in there that makes them worthy of a peek. This year truly had a major deviation from the 'Best CBD Brands 2021' list. It wouldn't hurt to see what the buzz is all about. The Cannabis world has a lot to offer, and researchers & industry visionaries are ready to tap into it. Here are the Top 5 Hemp Brands of 2022 that truly stand out:

Most Innovative Brand - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary

- Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Most Popular for Highly Potent Hemp Products - VIIA Hemp

- VIIA Hemp Best CBD Brand with Premium Organic CBD Products - Cornbread Hemp

- Cornbread Hemp Top-Rated CBD Brand Products - Neurogan

- Neurogan Rookie of the Year - Seabedee

Choose The High-Quality CBD Product to Suit Your Needs.

Follow the noise. This is your best bet if you are looking for the best CBD brands in 2022. From observation, consumers rally behind a brand they can fully trust. Most likely, their initial experience has given them a quality experience that they continued using the CBD products from the manufacturer—and to an extent, even recommended the hemp product to their peers.

CBD brands stay popular for a long time because of the loyalty the customers give to their CBD products, and not because of their aggressive marketing. We need to give credit where it's due. It may be the marketing that got them to try a CBD product, but it's the benefits they get for their health and wellness that keep them coming back.

While Picking Best CBD Brands, We Focused on These Components

When deciding on a CBD product to stick with, it's advisable to do your research first. You can't just walk into a store and grab any product you see initially in the aisle. Your needs and preferences must be accounted for properly.

Sometimes, you also need to double-check if the brands comply with the laws and are doing what they say they're doing. This may sound tedious, but this should always be your course of action before any purchase—especially if just a small blunder may put your health at risk.

To make your life easier, we're going to let you in on our secret. After countless hemp brands we've tried and CBD & hemp oil extract reviews we've read, we think these are the things you need to prioritize:



1-CBD products should be lab-tested for purity and potency.

CBD products should be tested in allowed independent laboratories to ensure that the products are free of contaminants and that they contain the correct amount of CBD. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is the federal body responsible for ensuring that all hemp-infused products are safe and effective. A regulatory framework for hemp and CBD products is yet to be completed. However, in the past years, FDA had given warning letters to CBD brands that illegally sell CBD products.



2-The best CBD brands have a variety of hemp extract products for anyone. After checking the hemp manufacturers' accreditations and certifications, it's time to check their offerings. If you're looking for a high-quality CBD product, you'll want to make sure that the company you're buying from has an excellent reputation for producing quality products. Some CBD brands also incessantly seek innovation by incorporating new ingredients and ingenious manufacturing techniques.

You may find hemp products with exceptional ingredients.

These brands mostly offer a wider variety of products, which even people with strict dietary preferences will enjoy. If you're a professional who comes across random drug tests from time to time, then eye on the best THC free CBD brands only. For vegans, there are a lot of vegan CBD products out there you can find. If not out-and-out marketed, you may check the list of ingredients on the CBD product label. Dependable CBD brands should have these written.

3-Your chosen CBD brand should have a user-friendly website.

A user-friendly website can benefit you a lot in the long run. A reputable CBD brand should have an online CBD store that's easy to navigate so you can find the information you are looking for in a jiff. A well-maintained cannabis dispensary assures you can always go back to the manufacturer for an easy restock of your favorite product, great customer service, and updated information on CBD whenever.

4-The best CBD brands gain a lot of positive customer reviews.

The CBD product reviews can help you in deciding on what CBD brand to trust. The consumer insights will give you an idea of the quality of the hemp product and the company's customer service. Some of the best CBD brands have high ratings on websites like Trustpilot and Reddit. If you cannot find any organic customer reviews, you might contact the company directly. Many companies will be happy to provide you with organic customer reviews if you contact them and ask.

5-Popular CBD brands invest in customer service.

Brands invest in customer service because they want to keep their customers happy. Excellent customer service keeps customers like you coming back. For returning customers, perks like discounts or free shipping are offered. The most popular CBD brands also have responsive social media channels, so you can always reach out if you have questions or problems. Note: Always buy from their official stores; never transact on social media platforms.

CBD Best Brands Worth Checking Out in 2022