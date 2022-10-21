CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress - Overview 2022

It's time to address the anxiety crisis.

Ever since the start of the pandemic, there's been a 25% increase in the global prevalence of anxiety and depression, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It's been suggested also that there should be increased availability of mental health services and other support.

Alongside professional help, one who has anxiety and stress may also benefit a lot from CBD gummies. Truly, CBD gummies are one of the few best things that rose to popularity during the start of stressful times. A new stress management strategy that has been helping families and professionals deal with any hassles and hurdles for the past years according to sales.

In this article, we look into how rates of anxiety have continued to climb in 2022 and why CBD gummies and other CBD products may help you ease anxiety symptoms. Most importantly, we look at the best CBD gummies 2022 offers, so you know what you can add to your wellness routine!

Overall Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress - Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

- Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress - Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies

- Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies Best CBD + Delta-8 Gummies for Anxiety - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta-8 Gummies

- Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta-8 Gummies Best CBD Gummies for Sleep and Anxiety - Mission Farms Pure CBD Gummies with Nano CBD

- Mission Farms Pure CBD Gummies with Nano CBD Best CBD Isolate Gummies for Anxiety - Discover CBD Active CBD Gummies

The Anxiety Crisis in 2022

The number of Americans who have anxiety disorders is quite alarming. We're talking about 19.1% of the US adult population.

However, only this September, a panel of medical experts recommended that adult patients under 65 be screened for major depressive disorder (MDD) and other illnesses. In the recommendation's draft published on the US Preventive Services Task Force website, early screening improved mental disorders and showed other health benefits.

MDD and other mental problems, including general anxiety disorder, can not only derail your life goals but can also present an increased risk of cardiovascular issues.

Treating Anxiety: What's on The Horizon for Anxiety Disorders

Treating anxiety is possible.

There are therapy and medications that can help relieve symptoms of anxiety. For anxiety disorders, treatments like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and psychotherapy seem to be more effective than anti-anxiety medications. According to research, adding medications does not significantly improve outcomes from therapy alone. In addition, prescription medications present potential problems like addiction and dependence associated with prolonged use.

It's up to your health practitioner what works well for you - to help you with your anxiety problems. However, increased physical activity (i.e., exercise), a healthy diet, and enough sleep are among the habits that you could start now to reduce your anxiety and stress.

Lately, many people have gotten into mindfulness and meditation, and most say that these help them calm themselves during panic attacks and also cope with other anxiety symptoms. In addition, adding effective natural supplements to boost your daily habits would get you far in your healing journey. Specifically, we're talking about the all-natural wonders of CBD edibles, like CBD gummies for anxiety management.

Why Use CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress Management?

There are a lot of high-quality CBD products you'd find in the booming CBD market right now… but CBD gummies are the perfect choice if you're just trying to dip your toes in the CBD wellness niche.

CBD gummies are available in many flavors. Though CBD oil is the more well-known CBD product, CBD gummies also contain an enough amount of CBD or cannabidiol that's ideal for those who have picky taste buds. You may find CBD gummies that are unflavored (with an earthy, grassy taste) and flavored - ranging from fruity to savory to anything you can think of!

CBD gummies work as fast as CBD oil. Taking CBD gummies by chewing and ingesting is one of the best ways to feel the potential of CBD and other cannabinoids to their fullest. Though vaping and smoking CBD still has the highest bioavailability, they still pose a few health concerns. When CBD gummies and other CBD edibles are ingested, CBD is broken down by your body efficiently. Then, parts of it travel throughout the body immediately.

CBD gummies won't make you high. All CBD extract types comply with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s directive that hemp-derived CBD products can't go over 0.3% of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. (However, FDA has not approved nonprescription CBD products.) So, yes - even the full-spectrum CBD gummies with THC won't get you high as long as you follow the product instructions. You may take advantage of the entourage effect to the fullest. Just make sure you don't have any drug testing coming up, as even the littlest amount of THC would be a trigger for a false positive.

CBD gummies are very easy to take and easy to add to a routine. Consistency is the key when dealing with generalized anxiety disorder symptoms. And nothing is more helpful than choosing a compact handy-dandy solution. Premium CBD gummies come in small bottles or pouches that can be brought anywhere you go. In addition, the tastefulness of CBD gummies would help you stick to a rewarding daily routine!

Choosing the Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety - Your Useful Shopping Checklist

As much as possible, before deciding on what brand of CBD gummies for anxiety are you going to purchase - do your research. Go through what people trust; read about what CBD brands are awarded and certified by allowed institutions.

Our list of top 5 CBD gummies has been chosen carefully and is based on:

CBD Source - This involves how hemp is cultivated, how CBD and other cannabinoids are extracted, and how the CBD gummies for anxiety are being processed. Most companies get accreditation from institutions and laboratories to ensure that how they market is truly what it is and also that they are safe and effective.

CBD Potency - CBD potency can easily help you choose the best CBD gummies effective for you. If you're just starting and have no experience with anything cannabis- or hemp-derived, then starting with the lowest CBD strength will be recommended.

Note: most CBD gummies for anxiety you'd find in the market right now also is boosted with other powerful cannabinoids. Though CBD is non-psychoactive, cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC and the up-and-coming Delta-8 THC may not be well-suited for some because of their psychoactive effects.

Flavor and Price - Sky's the limit in palatable flavors of CBD gummies. As we said earlier, this makes CBD gummies a great starter if you want to try anything in the CBD industry. Another thing to note - which we also think should be a priority - is your budget. It's better to choose CBD gummies that you can afford and stick with for a long time to see the benefits.

Brand Reputation and Customer Recommendations - Of course, last but not the least, the customer feedback on CBD gummies! Most of the time, you may see them on the product webpage itself. According to a report, 93% of consumers impact purchasing decisions.