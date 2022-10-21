CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress - Overview 2022

It's time to address the anxiety crisis.
Ever since the start of the pandemic, there's been a 25% increase in the global prevalence of anxiety and depression, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It's been suggested also that there should be increased availability of mental health services and other support.
Alongside professional help, one who has anxiety and stress may also benefit a lot from CBD gummies. Truly, CBD gummies are one of the few best things that rose to popularity during the start of stressful times. A new stress management strategy that has been helping families and professionals deal with any hassles and hurdles for the past years according to sales.
In this article, we look into how rates of anxiety have continued to climb in 2022 and why CBD gummies and other CBD products may help you ease anxiety symptoms. Most importantly, we look at the best CBD gummies 2022 offers, so you know what you can add to your wellness routine!
- Overall Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress - Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
- Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress - Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies
- Best CBD + Delta-8 Gummies for Anxiety - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta-8 Gummies
- Best CBD Gummies for Sleep and Anxiety - Mission Farms Pure CBD Gummies with Nano CBD
- Best CBD Isolate Gummies for Anxiety - Discover CBD Active CBD Gummies
The Anxiety Crisis in 2022
The number of Americans who have anxiety disorders is quite alarming. We're talking about 19.1% of the US adult population.
However, only this September, a panel of medical experts recommended that adult patients under 65 be screened for major depressive disorder (MDD) and other illnesses. In the recommendation's draft published on the US Preventive Services Task Force website, early screening improved mental disorders and showed other health benefits.
MDD and other mental problems, including general anxiety disorder, can not only derail your life goals but can also present an increased risk of cardiovascular issues.
Treating Anxiety: What's on The Horizon for Anxiety Disorders
Treating anxiety is possible.
There are therapy and medications that can help relieve symptoms of anxiety. For anxiety disorders, treatments like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and psychotherapy seem to be more effective than anti-anxiety medications. According to research, adding medications does not significantly improve outcomes from therapy alone. In addition, prescription medications present potential problems like addiction and dependence associated with prolonged use.
It's up to your health practitioner what works well for you - to help you with your anxiety problems. However, increased physical activity (i.e., exercise), a healthy diet, and enough sleep are among the habits that you could start now to reduce your anxiety and stress.
Lately, many people have gotten into mindfulness and meditation, and most say that these help them calm themselves during panic attacks and also cope with other anxiety symptoms. In addition, adding effective natural supplements to boost your daily habits would get you far in your healing journey. Specifically, we're talking about the all-natural wonders of CBD edibles, like CBD gummies for anxiety management.
Why Use CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress Management?
There are a lot of high-quality CBD products you'd find in the booming CBD market right now… but CBD gummies are the perfect choice if you're just trying to dip your toes in the CBD wellness niche.
CBD gummies are available in many flavors. Though CBD oil is the more well-known CBD product, CBD gummies also contain an enough amount of CBD or cannabidiol that's ideal for those who have picky taste buds. You may find CBD gummies that are unflavored (with an earthy, grassy taste) and flavored - ranging from fruity to savory to anything you can think of!
CBD gummies work as fast as CBD oil. Taking CBD gummies by chewing and ingesting is one of the best ways to feel the potential of CBD and other cannabinoids to their fullest. Though vaping and smoking CBD still has the highest bioavailability, they still pose a few health concerns. When CBD gummies and other CBD edibles are ingested, CBD is broken down by your body efficiently. Then, parts of it travel throughout the body immediately.
CBD gummies won't make you high. All CBD extract types comply with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s directive that hemp-derived CBD products can't go over 0.3% of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. (However, FDA has not approved nonprescription CBD products.) So, yes - even the full-spectrum CBD gummies with THC won't get you high as long as you follow the product instructions. You may take advantage of the entourage effect to the fullest. Just make sure you don't have any drug testing coming up, as even the littlest amount of THC would be a trigger for a false positive.
CBD gummies are very easy to take and easy to add to a routine. Consistency is the key when dealing with generalized anxiety disorder symptoms. And nothing is more helpful than choosing a compact handy-dandy solution. Premium CBD gummies come in small bottles or pouches that can be brought anywhere you go. In addition, the tastefulness of CBD gummies would help you stick to a rewarding daily routine!
Choosing the Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety - Your Useful Shopping Checklist
As much as possible, before deciding on what brand of CBD gummies for anxiety are you going to purchase - do your research. Go through what people trust; read about what CBD brands are awarded and certified by allowed institutions.
Our list of top 5 CBD gummies has been chosen carefully and is based on:
CBD Source - This involves how hemp is cultivated, how CBD and other cannabinoids are extracted, and how the CBD gummies for anxiety are being processed. Most companies get accreditation from institutions and laboratories to ensure that how they market is truly what it is and also that they are safe and effective.
CBD Potency - CBD potency can easily help you choose the best CBD gummies effective for you. If you're just starting and have no experience with anything cannabis- or hemp-derived, then starting with the lowest CBD strength will be recommended.
Note: most CBD gummies for anxiety you'd find in the market right now also is boosted with other powerful cannabinoids. Though CBD is non-psychoactive, cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC and the up-and-coming Delta-8 THC may not be well-suited for some because of their psychoactive effects.
Flavor and Price - Sky's the limit in palatable flavors of CBD gummies. As we said earlier, this makes CBD gummies a great starter if you want to try anything in the CBD industry. Another thing to note - which we also think should be a priority - is your budget. It's better to choose CBD gummies that you can afford and stick with for a long time to see the benefits.
Brand Reputation and Customer Recommendations - Of course, last but not the least, the customer feedback on CBD gummies! Most of the time, you may see them on the product webpage itself. According to a report, 93% of consumers impact purchasing decisions.
Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies - Overall Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress
PROS
- CBD extracts are sourced from mature flowers from organic hemp plants.
- It has full-spectrum hemp extract, so it contains THC and other beneficial cannabinoids & terpenes.
- It's boosted with other organic ingredients.
- They are available in two different CBD strengths and two different fruity flavors.
- 30-day money-back guarantee when you purchase Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies or other CBD products.
- Discounts and rewards are offered to Cornbread Hemp customers.
- It has been positively reviewed over 1800 times by new and returning customers.
- CBD gummies are third-party lab-tested.
CONS
- Since they are not THC-free CBD gummies, professionals, athletes, and anyone who's expecting a drug test should stay away from these CBD gummies.
Summary
The Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies may be one of the highest rated and most talked about CBD products available in the CBD market right now. And as we've highlighted above, we agree it's worth trying!
These full-spectrum Flower-Only™ CBD gummies are USDA-certified organic. Its other ingredients and flavoring are also organic. Since the Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies are available in different strengths and flavors, it's easier to do a switch in your routine without changing to another brand. This saves you time in looking for new CBD products time and time again.
The Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies for anxiety are now available for purchase right now at a discounted price!
Low dose CBD Gummies - 300 mg (30 gummies) - $39.99
High dose CBD Gummies - 1500 mg (30 gummies) - $99.95
Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies - Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress
PROS
- They are vegan CBD gummies for anxiety made with fruit-based pectin.
- It contains broad-spectrum CBD extract, so only traces (0.0%) of THC are present.
- CBD gummies are available in three flavors.
- Over 340 reviews are posted on the product webpage.
- CBD gummies are mainly targeted for stress and anxiety.
- Every batch is third-party lab-tested.
CONS
- If one wants to achieve an entourage effect, broad-spectrum CBD gummies are not the best choice.
Summary
Joy Organic CBD Gummies are the best vegan CBD gummies you'll ever purchase - we promise! They're the best CBD gummies to add if you have dietary preferences or restrictions and still want to enjoy the CBD goodness.
These broad-spectrum CBD gummies from Joy Organics use fruit-based pectin instead of collagen or gelatin. You can choose between two flavors: green apple and strawberry lemonade.
The Joy Organics CBD gummies available for the best price:
- $39.95 per jar - 300 Mg CBD
- $49.95 per jar - 750 Mg CBD
Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta-8 Gummies - Best CBD + Delta-8 Gummies for Anxiety
PROS
- Aside from CBD, these gummies for anxiety also contain delta-8 THC.
- MJCBD claims it gives the body an immediate calming sensation.
- A CBD gummy contains very strong delta-8 THC extract (100 mg per serving).
- There are different flavors in one bottle, thus the 'rainbow flavor' name.
- Free shipping is offered when you purchase over $100 worth of MJCBD products.
- Only half of CBD gummy is suggested per serving.
- Third-party lab-tested CBD gummies.
CONS
- Only contains 25 CBD gummies per bottle.
- Delta-8 THC has not been evaluated by the FDA.
Summary
The MJCBD DELTA 8 GUMMIES are our top pick for the most innovative and the most potent CBD gummies for anxiety out there! Because it contains a significant amount of delta-8 THC.
Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta 8 THC Gummies for Anxiety may effectively calm stress and anxiety symptoms. Because of the very potent delta-8 THC and other cannabinoids, these high-quality CBD gummies may also give you the boost you need to help you be at your 100% throughout the day!
A bottle of the MJCBD CBD + Delta 8 Gummies is priced at around $74.99.
Best CBD Gummies for Sleep and Anxiety (Most Potent CBD) - Mission Farms Pure CBD Gummies with Nano CBD
PROS
- Each CBD gummy contains Full Spectrum CBD, nano CBD, and other cannabinoids.
- The nano CBD makes these gummies fast-acting and extra-strength
- CBD gummies are available in two flavors.
- The improved formula does not contain any corn syrup.
- They can be bought in full jars, travel-sized jars, and even bundles.
- Free shipping is offered when you purchase $75+ Mission Farms CBD products.
- The full-spectrum gummies are tested in independent laboratories.
CONS
- Contain trace amounts of THC, so consume with caution if you have required drug testing.
Summary
If you want the most effective and fast-acting CBD gummies for anxiety, then Mission Farms Nano CBD Gummies is your best bet! Its promise is mainly attributed to the nano CBD compound - which is absorbed by your body three times as fast as regular CBD.
The Mission Farms Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies with Nano CBD have the best ingredients that work together to give you the most comfortable sleep after a stressful and tiring day. These nano CBD gummies are available in two flavors: Marionberry lemon and Hood River apple pie. The best flavors from Oregon!
The Mission Farms CBD gummies are available in different sizes:
- 750 mg (30 gummies) - $69.00
- 250 mg (10 gummies) - $25.00
Best CBD Isolate Gummies for Anxiety (Most Affordable) - Discover CBD Active CBD Gummies
PROS
- THC-free CBD isolate gummies are perfect for athletes and working professionals.
- They're available in different packaging sizes.
- They are fully flavored with a sweet coating to avoid the taste and odor of hemp plants' extract. There is also no aftertaste.
- No fillers, no preservatives, no solvents, and no additives.
- The Discover CBD gummies are manufactured in the largest CDPHE-certified hemp manufacturing facilities.
- A 30-day money-back guarantee is offered to Discover CBD customers.
- Each batch is sent to a third-party laboratory for testing.
CONS
- Shipping options change depending on what day you choose.
- With corn syrup.
Summary
The Discover CBD Active CBD Gummies are the working professional's best friend! These CBD gummies are great, especially if you're a go-getter in your career and do not want to run into problems with psychoactive agents like THC.
Discover CBD's bestseller CBD gummies are completely non-psychoactive, as the CBD brand ensures that they're using the purest CBD isolate possible. Stocking up will also not be a problem for the busy bee, since large jars are readily available.
You may buy CBD gummies from the Discover CBD website with 50% off discount for a limited time.
- 750 mg (50 gummies) - $34.99
- 1500 mg (100 gummies) - $49.99
- 3000 mg (120 gummies) - $74.99
CONCLUSION: The Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress
A lot of choices to look at indeed when you google for CBD gummies now! So, we hope these five best CBD gummies from the most reputable brands will help you make the smartest purchase. If you think you still have more health needs and preferences that need to be met, these CBD brands have top-notch customer service that will answer your inquiries and remove your worries (and anxiety) away.