Best CBD Creams and Lotions for Pain - Autumn Overview 2022

Here comes fall! And how can you prepare as we enter the colder months?

Most stow away the breezy lightweight outfits and finally whip out those dark snuggly clothing to layer. Some keep a fall home maintenance checklist to ensure the coziness of their home. However, what most take for granted is finding the best remedy for sore muscles and joint pain.

The start of fall also means that we must ready our physiques from the impact—or maybe wrath, for some—brought by the change of season. It's proven that falling temperatures have a causal and dynamic effect on the pain tolerance of every individual. So, to avoid the weather-triggered stiffness, muscle aches, and pains, one must have the best all-natural pain relief at arm's length during chilly days.

In this article, we dive deep into why CBD topicals are a must-have as you welcome autumn and what CBD topical creams and CBD lotions for pain are highly regarded this Fall 2022.

Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Balm –Best Full-spectrum CBD Balm for Pain

Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream –Best CBD Cream for Athletes

Beyond Botanicals CBD Cooling Gel –Best CBD Gel for Pain

Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary CBD Pain Cream –Best CBD Cream for Instant Relief

Mission Farms CBD Goat Milk Cream–Best CBD Cream Moisturizer

CBD Cream for Pain as An All-Natural Remedy

Popping some painkillers or slathering pain relief ointment on the localized area has been the go-to for pain management. However, with the side effects, painkillers may induce, nonprescription CBD products have become the seemingly safer harbor.

CBD products, including CBD topical creams and lotions, have been the talk of the town for the previous years, not just because of the notoriety of its source (the Cannabis plant), but because of the overwhelmingly abundant health benefits they possess. Its principal component, CBD or cannabidiol, is a cannabinoid known to potentially relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and help with anxiety.

CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids

Most topical CBD creams you'll find in the market right now are all-natural with no harmful ingredients. The best pain relief cream and lotions with CBD are also charged with the benefits of other cannabinoids.

For example, a little of the psychoactive compound, THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, in a full spectrum CBD cream would highly benefit you as it also helps reduce the sensation of pain. And together with other cannabinoids and terpenes, CBD's effect in a CBD cream may become more potent because of their synergy, as explained by the entourage effect.

CBD Cream vs. CBD Lotion vs. other Topical CBD Products

There are a few types of topical CBD products available on the market. CBD topicals are easily accessible and come in a variety of flavors, such as cream, gel, oil, and lotion. Each has its unique benefits and drawbacks.

CBD Cream

CBD creams tend to be a popular choice for people looking for long-lasting protective layers besides effective pain relief. Because of the thick texture of a topical CBD cream, it may take time to get its nutrient absorbed by the skin. The full-spectrum CBD cream is a perfect choice since it's charged with the benefits of other cannabinoids, including THC.

CBD Lotion

CBD lotions are a lightweight option that's perfect for daily use. They are runnier, in terms of consistency, as compared to CBD creams, as they have more water than oil.

CBD Gel

CBD gel has a thinner formulation than CBD creams. They're transparent (most of the time) in color and are water-based. These are a better choice if you want faster absorption for neck pain, muscle pain, and joint pain relief. Among the topical CBD products, CBD gels are the best for oily skin.

CBD Balm

CBD balm has buttery consistency because it's wax-based and doesn't contain any water. This CBD topical may be greasier than a skin relief CBD cream, but it provides superior protection to the skin.

A useful tip when considering Hemp cream vs. CBD cream

It's understandable to get confused between these two hemp-derived products. CBD comes from the hemp plant too—so, how does it differ from another wonder called hemp cream?

Hemp cream is made from hemp seed oil, which is cold-pressed and has a high concentration of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. CBD cream, on the other hand, is made from CBD extract, which is a concentrated form of CBD.

What can help you decide to choose between the two natural remedies, is the benefits would you want to reap. The hemp seed oil also has anti-inflammatory properties that may relieve pain.

Consider CBD Topical Products for Pain Management in the Chilly Days

Keeping yourself physically active and maintaining a warm, cozy room when there's a change in the barometric pressure will help you avoid cold weather joint pains. However, for some, there's still the need for CBD creams and other topicals, as some pains can debilitate and therefore hinder them from bringing out their 100% in their daily activities. Muscle pain during workouts, for example, could likely be more manageable with CBD's analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects.

Choosing the Best Topical CBD Cream, Lotion, Or Any Topical CBD Product

When choosing the best CBD cream and other CBD topical products for pain relief, it's essential to consider your skin type, the ingredients, and the concentration of CBD. It's also essential to read product reviews to get an idea of what people think of the product before making a purchase.

When should I use CBD topical products? When should I use CBD oil instead?

Though oral and sublingual administration of hemp-derived CBD products, like CBD capsules, CBD gummies, and CBD oil, are still the most effective way to get the most out of CBD for acute or chronic pain, CBD topicals are your best bet for localized pain and other skin conditions. Topicals such as CBD cream and lotions are what you commonly hear—but there also exists a type of CBD oil that can be slathered, rather than ingested.

Layering CBD oil over your CBD cream or CBD lotion is also a great idea during wintry days. A non-comedogenic CBD oil can help to lock in the moisture of known CBD topicals.

Note: when buying CBD oil, you must check if it's topical or oral. This is to get the highest efficacy and also to avoid unwanted skin irritations.

Will using the best CBD lotion for pain and other top-rated topical CBD products result in a positive drug test?

CBD topicals, whether it be full-spectrum or broad-spectrum, would not give you a positive drug test. According to a study published in 2017, THC-containing products did not produce cannabinoid findings in blood or urine. And as pointed out by Dr. Amanda Reiman from the Drug Policy Alliance blog, CBD topicals only break the skin/muscular barrier but do not go far enough to reach the bloodstream.

Can you use CBD cream and other CBD topicals if you are pregnant or nursing?

Err on the side of caution moms and future moms! The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has highly advised the public to stay away from products derived from hemp plants during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

Top 5 Best CBD Topicals for Pain Relief Products–Brand Summary

PROS

Full-spectrum CBD extract for optimum cannabinoid synergy.

Sourced only from mature hemp flowers of the hemp plant.

USDA-organic hemp cultivation and manufacturing process.

Includes Arnica which is a known anti-inflammatory compound.

Twist-up stick for easier application.

Third-party lab tested CBD topical.

Can be shipped in 24 hours.

CONS

A few customers have complained about its greasiness.

Pricier than the average price of CBD topicals in the market.

Brand and Product Highlights

Cornbread Hemp is a family-owned company that has been invariably accoladed because of its intricate process of hemp cultivation and CBD manufacturing. This CBD brand has secured the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic certification and Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation with an A rating. This attests to the superiority of organic Cornbread Hemp CBD products—not just CBD topicals.

The Full Spectrum CBD Balm from the Cornbread Hemp topical line contains 500 mg of CBD per stick with only 20 mg of THC. In addition, the CBD and other cannabinoids are also elevated with two beneficial essential oils: peppermint oil (for muscle aches and itchiness) and arnica (for acute pain).

PROS

THC-free CBD cream is perfect for not just the athletes, but also the newbies and professionals.

Shipped with no carbon footprint.

With a 90-day money-back satisfaction guarantee for CBD creams purchased by new and loyal customers.

Easy to store.

Third-party lab tested.

CONS

No full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate variants are available for the CBD cream.

Brand and Product Highlights

Joy Organics is one of the fastest-growing CBD brands in the industry right now. The company was started by Joy Smith in 2018 after having some issues with pain and sleep. After finding some relief from the wonders of CBD, she, together with her family and a team of CBD experts, is on the mission how to bring high-quality CBD products to Americans up to this day. Joy Organics uses premium hemp extract from USDA-certified hemp sources and other beneficial ingredients in their CBD products.

The CBD Sports Cream from Joy Organics is perfect for those with an active lifestyle and those with jobs that require extensive physical exertion. With menthol (for pain and itch sensations) and camphor (for improvement of blood flow in skin and muscle) boosting the CBD effects, their unique CBD cream has the joint cream cooling formula to soothe sore muscles.

PROS

Available in four different CBD potencies: 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg.

Promises instant effects (5-10 minutes).

Contains aloe vera and Vitamin A good for skin care.

Uses different third-party payment processors (PayPal, VISA, Apple Pay, etc.).

Free express shipping for purchases over $100.

CONS

Needs more reviews on the CBD cream's website.

Brand and Product Highlights

Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary is one of the fastest-growing chains of CBD dispensaries in the United States. Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary is extremely passionate about providing its customers the most premium hemp-derived CBD products and services possible. Aside from the MJCBDD online store, their CBD pain relief cream and other CBD products can easily be availed in 17 physical stores across the country.

The MJCBDD Pain Cream is specially concocted for giving short-term pain relief to consumers. Muscle soreness may be gone instantly if you apply CBD cream to the area. Besides its pain management properties, the all-natural MJCBDD premium CBD cream also is infused with aloe vera and Vitamin A. These essential nutrients can help you maintain moisturized and hydrated skin.

PROS

Uses full-spectrum CBD extract.

Contains goat's milk that may help in improving skin health.

Contains essential oils like coconut oil, shea oil, eucalyptus, peppermint, and meadowfoam oil.

Overwhelmingly positive feedback on the CBD cream's website.

Third-party lab tested four times.

CONS

May cause a reaction for those who are allergic to dairy.

Brand and Product Highlights

Mission Farms is a CBD company from Bend, Oregon, or what they dub now the "Napa Valley of Hemp". A hemp plant grown in the nutritious soils of Bend is the CBD source one should want. Mission Farms practices organic farming and ethanol extraction for their full-spectrum CBD extracts. In addition, most Mission Farms CBD products are specially formulated and enhanced with other ingredients to target your health needs.

Mission Farms CBD Relieve Cream contains full-spectrum CBD extract that can help reduce discomfort and inflammation in the affected area. In addition, this Mission Farms CBD cream uses goat's milk that can keep your skin hydrated and moisturized. The topical CBD cream is also the perfect choice for those who are allergic to cow milk but can tolerate goat's milk.

PROS

THC-free CBD Gel that's perfect for athletes.

Contains camphor and menthol to give you that icy feeling.

Easy absorption on the localized area.

Affordable price.

Comes in an easy-to-keep pump container.

Tested in an independent laboratory.

CONS

Still needs more reviews on its website.

Brand and Product Highlights

Beyond Botanicals is a Connecticut-based CBD manufacturer that has long been innovating in the CBD wellness industry. Aside from manufacturing top-notch CBD products, they also are on a mission to further the understanding of hemp and other hemp products. Beyond Botanicals is a Hemp Industries Association Member. They also have a top-class manufacturing facility that complies with GMP and FDA standards.

Beyond Botanicals CBD Cooling Gel is perfect for those who want instant effects from muscle fatigue. It contains 500mg of pure CBD to help you bring back the energy that's been depleted from that physically draining activity. In addition, the Beyond Botanicals CBD gel also contains camphor and menthol to give you the most potent cooling sensation.

What's the Best CBD Topical of Autumn 2022?

The market is constantly evolving and changing. However, these top contenders for CBD topicals are your best bet if you want something to add to your Fall preparations. CBD, as backed by scientific research and anecdotal evidence, may help with acute or chronic pain. These CBD products are of high quality and offer a variety of benefits, so it depends on your individual needs and preferences to decide which one is the best for you.